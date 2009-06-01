10 Ways to Light Up Your Home

Whether inside or out, lights are key to making a house a home. iStockphoto.com /laughingmango

We've all been in rooms that just feel good. They have a palpable, comfortable atmosphere that makes you want to put up your feet and stay a while. Beyond the practicality of light, which is that we need it to see, the lighting scheme in your home has a big influence on the personality of a room. You wouldn't want a bright overhead light shining down on an intimate dinner party or a single lamp lighting a space where you're trying to do a project. The main goal of lighting design is to introduce varying degrees of light into a room, which are called layers. If you only have direct light sources, it will make a space feel dark and gloomy. And if you light the room evenly with no contrast, the room will appear flat and uninviting. Lighting is all about creating interest and visual drama, and these layers of light are parts of the whole that create the ultimate ambiance. Read on to be illuminated about lighting up your home.