How Ceiling Fans Work

A ceiling fan is made up of numerous moving parts which often turn continuously for hours. Sooner or later, troubles will develop. But typically, those problems can be easily addressed.

Wobbling: Make sure that all screws and bolts are tightened and that the fan blades aren't warped or damaged (this can cause the fan to become unbalanced). You can try to carefully bend them back to the correct position or buy replacement blades. For a quick fix, you can install an inexpensive balancing kit, which consists of small weights and clips.

Humming or buzzing: Make sure there are no loose parts that are knocking together. If you just purchased your ceiling fan, you may simply need to run it for 24 hours to ensure that the lubricant applied during manufacturing is evenly distributed throughout the fan. If that doesn't solve the problem, call the manufacturer or store where you bought the fan for help.

Lighting: Make sure that the house wires are all connected to the correct fan and lighting wires. There could be a mistake from the fan's initial installation, or the wires may not have been connected together tightly enough and loosened over time.

Airflow: Check that the fan doesn't have any of the above issues, such as being off balance, having loose screws , or having warped or damaged blades. Also, keep in mind that airflow will be less noticeable if the fan is in updraft mode. Otherwise, you could just have a fan with a motor too small to suit your needs.

