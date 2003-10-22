How Central Vacuum Systems Work

Cleaning the house may not be your idea of a fun activity. But while vacuuming may never be fun, there is a way to make the job a little easier.

Most of us vacuum with the standard moveable unit, but have you ever thought of installing a central vacuum system in your home? Central vacuum systems are becoming more common. According to CentralVacuum.com, a central vacuum system can cost less than a high-end moveable vacuum and can add around $2,000 to your home's resale value.

In this article, you will learn what a central vacuum system is, about different types of systems and how each works, the benefits of central versus portable units, and how to choose the central vacuum system that is right for your cleaning needs.­

