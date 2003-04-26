Ultimate Guide to Hardwood Flooring

Red Oak hardwood floor

­If you want a surefire way to improve the look, durability and value of your home or apartment, hardwood floors are the way to go. Besides being beautiful and hard-wearing, hardwood floors are environmentally friendly as well. Wood is a natural resource that is both renewable and recyclabl­e. Most hardwood floors almost never need to be replaced and can add thousands of dollars to the value of a home. Hardwood floors offer an incredible array of aesthetic options, to­o. From the kind of wood to the finish to the design of the floor pattern, hardwood floors will suit almost any taste and circumstance.

If you've ever completed a home improvement project, you know the satisfaction of planning and executing it. You may not think that a typical do-it-yourselfer can install an entire hardwood floor on their own, but it is possible. All you need is the right planning, preparation and tools. If this sounds too daunting, or you're interested in a custom design, you can certainly work with a flooring professional. Whether you're going the DIY route or using a professional installation crew, you'll find lots of valuable information here.

In this article, we will examine various hardwood flooring options, describe, step-by-step, how to install and finish the floor yourself and discuss hardwood floor upkeep and maintenance.

