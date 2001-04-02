How Composting Works

Three clear, plastic, 2-liter soda bottles with caps - cleaned, with the labels removed

- cleaned, with the labels removed Window screen - 2-inch by 2-inch (5-cm by 5-cm) square piece (hardware stores may have scrap pieces this size)

- 2-inch by 2-inch (5-cm by 5-cm) square piece (hardware stores may have scrap pieces this size) Piece of wire - 6 inches (15 cm) long; picture frame wire or electrical wire works well (hardware stores may have scrap pieces available)

- 6 inches (15 cm) long; picture frame wire or electrical wire works well (hardware stores may have scrap pieces available) Small nail, skewer or dissecting needle

Clear, plastic packing tape

Coffee filter - basket type

- basket type Pair of pantyhose

Scissors

Newspaper

Soil

Trash to be composted







You can make compost columns to study the composting process on a small scale for home science experiments and science fair projects. Compost columns can be made easily with the following materials:

To assemble the compost column, do the following:

Use the scissors to cut the three bottles as shown. Cut Bottle 1 in half and trim the top portion just below the curve. Cut the top and bottom of Bottle 2 along the curved portions. Cut the bottom off Bottle 3 along the curved portion. Take Bottle 3, wrap the window screen over the mouth of the bottle and fasten it below the neck with the wire, as shown here. With the nail, skewer or needle, poke many air holes in the sides of Bottle 2 and 3, as shown. Place Bottle 3 upside down in the bottom half that was cut from Bottle 1, as shown, and fasten it with tape. You may want to use a few pieces of tape that you can remove periodically to drain the water that will collect in the bottom half. Place Bottle 2 inside Bottle 3, as shown below, and fasten it with tape. Take the top piece from Bottle 1, with its cap, and use it to cover the open end of Bottle 2. This will be the cap of the finished compost column, as shown below.







To load the compost column, do the following:

Place the coffee filter snugly in the bottom of Bottle 2 so that it sits just above the opening. The coffee filter acts as a pre-filter to keep the screen from becoming clogged with soil particles. On a sheet of newspaper, mix the soil and trash to be composted. You can experiment with the amounts of soil and trash used. Fill the compost column with the soil/trash mixture. Cap the compost column. Fasten the cap with tape. Add water to the column through the top-bottle cap. You can measure the amount of water if you wish, and see how much works best. Water will percolate down through the soil/trash mixture and collect in the bottom. You will have to drain the bottom periodically. Cut one of the legs in the pantyhose, turn it upside down and cover the compost column with it. The pantyhose cover is effective in keeping fruit flies and gnats from moving in and out of the column.







You will have to continually add water and drain the bottom, either daily or every other day. You can turn the compost if you want to, but you can also leave it as is -- the air holes in the side should provide sufficient aeration.

Here are some experiments that you can do with your column: