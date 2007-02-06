The enkianthus is a useful landscape shrub to accent a garden.

A dome-shaped shrub or small tree, the enkianthus has a bushy to umbrella form and small reddish-beige, veined, bell-shaped flowers in dangling clusters. There are also types with white or pink flowers. Plants may reach heights of 15 to 20 feet when mature, if allowed to grow in tree form. Leaves turn pumpkin-colored in fall before dropping.

How to grow: Plant in full sun to bright partial shade in acidic, well-drained, average soil. Prune for shape in late spring after flowering, removing sucker growth.

Uses: Use as an accent plant or in foundation plantings and shrub borders. This plant looks wonderful when seen from below, with the viewer looking up into the flowers.

Scientific name: Enkianthus campanulatus

