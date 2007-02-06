©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Heather, an

Heather is has small white or pink flowers in winter and early spring. It is a low-growing, bushy shrub. It usually stays well below two feet tall but becomes wide with age and is loaded with flowers in long, showy clusters. The tiny leaves stay on all winter.

How to grow: Plant in moist, acidic soil in partly shaded areas. Trim for neatness after flowers fade. Tip cuttings root in late summer, but naturally layered branches can usually be found if you scratch around under established plants. Clip off a portion with good roots attached and reset it elsewhere to start a new colony.

Uses: Good for winter color, heather can be used to cover difficult slopes in shady areas. It also makes a good ground cover and understory plant below trees.

Scientific name: Erica carnea

