A medium-sized bush with bright yellow flowers, hypericum is also known as St. John's wort. Hypericum grows one to four feet tall and wide, with many clustered, upright branches with dark green, shiny, somewhat pointed leaves. Flowers appear in summer and can be an inch wide. The fruits are greenish-red and have become popular in flower arrangements.

How to grow: Plant in well-drained, somewhat dry soil in full sun. Plants adapt to different soil types. Prune for shape if necessary.

Uses: Herb gardens, dry areas, and flower borders.

Scientific name: Hypericum prolificum

