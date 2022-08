The best way to dispose of a broken vacuum cleaner is by selling it through eBay. You won't make a fortune off of your DOA vacuum cleaner, but it looks like you?=;ll probably be able to find a buyer. Most of the dead vacuums already have a bid or two on them.

Here are four other options if you hate eBay for some reason.

Advertisement

1. If you live in Minnesota, they have a vacuum cleaner recycling program there. You can look go to the site and see if they'll accept shipments.

2. The city of Davis has a recycling program that accepts vacuum cleaners.

3. Dyson, the vacuum maker, will recycle old Dyson vacuums.

4. Try a local repair store. I'll wager that they are always looking for spare parts.