Eastern White Pine Tree

Eastern white pine was once among the tallest trees of eastern North American forests. Unfortunately, it is now rare to see one any taller than 100 feet. Young white pines are pyramidal in shape but lose their lower branches as they age and take on a wind-beaten look. The tree is attractive at both stages. Its persistent needles, soft for a pine, are grouped by fives and are bluish-green in color. The cones are large and decorative.

Growing eastern white pine: This pine is easily transplanted. It grows best in fertile, moist, well-drained soils, and, though it prefers full sun, it can tolerate some shade. It can be pruned into an attractive evergreen hedge.

Uses for eastern white pine: The eastern white pine is an exceedingly handsome landscape tree; some rate it as the best ornamental conifer. Given lots of room, it makes an unforgettable impression as a landscape plant. The eastern white pine is not a good city tree because of its susceptibility to pollution and salt damage. It is prone to damage in winter from ice storms.

Eastern white pine related species: The Japanese white pine (Pinus parviflora) is a slow-growing, smaller pine.

Pinus strobus

