Floriography, or the language of flowers, stems from the coded messages of the Victorian era that facilitated the exchange of feelings among the simply unpoetic or those who were forbidden to verbally communicate their passions.
Traditionally, different flowers have represented particular sentiments. These are some of a wide variety of interpretations.
- Floriography
has roots in Persia and Turkey. In the
1600s, Turks used a simple "language" in which flowers replaced
words. Floral arrangements were used to convey a variety of messages.
Lilies have been a significant floral symbol for centuries, appearing as a spiritual and philosophical metaphor in mythology and folklore from Egypt to Greece.
- Roses are
probably the flower most imbued with meaning--and that meaning is, of course,
love. Cleopatra's first romantic encounter with Antony took place atop a one-inch carpet of
roses. In ancient Greece,
altars were adorned with roses and offered to the gods. In the name of a good
party, the Romans sprinkled dinner guests with rose water, rubbed their bodies
with rose oil, and covered floors with rose petals.
- The Greeks
were among the first to use flowers in weddings, representing a gift from
nature to the bride, groom, and their families. Bridesmaids were in charge of
the flower bouquets and garlands and often made poesies (small nosegays) for
each guest as a symbol of thanks.
- While living
in Paris in
1818, Charlotte de la Tour wrote the first flower dictionary, Le Language des
Fleurs. Inspired by this popular tome, Miss Corruthers of Inverness
later wrote the book The Language of Flowers, and the subject blossomed. Many
other reference books were written, which sometimes caused more confusion than
guidance. Depending on the writers' interpretations, the meanings behind
certain flowers could vary considerably. The hydrangea, for example, could
refer to either the recipient's insensitivity or an appreciation for their
forgiveness, so it was important that everyone was on the same page!
What do these flowers mean?Jonquil = Your affections are returned.
Carnation = You're fascinating. I love you.
Peony = I'm shy, but I like you a lot.
Ivy = Marriage and fidelity are recognized.
Sweet pea = You give me lasting pleasure.
Red rose = I love you.
Iris = Thank you,or Sending sympathy.
Lily = You're a good friend.
Sunflower = Congratulations, or Thank you for everything.
Gerbera daisy = Cheer up, or Thank you.
Tulip = Happy housewarming, or You're a great host.
- Mistletoe
plays a prominent role in Norse mythology. One legend involves the death of
Baldur, son of Odin and Frigga, at the hands of the wicked Loki, who used a bow
made of mistletoe. When Baldur is restored to life, Frigga is so grateful that
she reconsiders the offending plant, making it a symbol of love and promising
to bestow a kiss upon anyone who passed under it.
- The marigold
is featured in German legend inherited from Greece. It tells of a maiden,
Caltha (from the Greek kalathos, or "cup"), who became obsessed with
the sun god. She dedicated her life to seeing him, staying awake all night in
order to be the first to glimpse his morning rays. In her devotion, she starved
herself, and her spirit dissolved in the sun's light. The first marigold grew
where she had stood for so long, representing a cup filled with the sun's rays.
- Poppies have long symbolized a sense of calm restfulness. In Roman mythology, the flower is associted with Somnus, the god of sleep. To the Greeks, the beautiful red poppy represented Hymnus, the god of rest and oblivion.