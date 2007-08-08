Lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) is a flower that originally came from Europe. It is available in April and May. During the rest of the year it is available on special order.

The fragrant, white flowers hang like small bells on five to eight-inch stems. Buy when the top buds are still closed tight but are not translucent or papery.

To condition, cut off the bottoms of the stems and place them in warm water. They will last three to seven days.

They look best in small, plain, crystal containers accompanied only with their own leaves. In the language of flowers, these lilies suggest the return of happiness.

