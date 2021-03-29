15 Amazing Uses for Baking Soda

" " Using baking soda in baking is just the tip of the iceberg. There are hundreds of other uses for it! BURCU ATALAY TANKUT/Getty Images

Whether you know baking soda from those home volcano experiments, or use it to keep the refrigerator from getting stinky, chances are you're underestimating its potential around the home. The average pantry or refrigerator has at least one box of baking soda lying around. So instead of letting it languish, why not make use of this surprisingly versatile product on a more regular basis?

Formally known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda is made when oxygen, hydrogen, carbon and sodium molecules are mixed together. The resulting product is actually a form of salt, which packs a powerful punch in many products. For example, it's present in many types of toothpaste because it helps remove stains from teeth caused by food particles. It's also an important component of personal care products, like lotion, because it keeps them from spoiling. In deodorant it helps to mitigate unpleasant odors.

Clearly, baking soda's got it going on. Check out this helpful list of surprising uses for good old sodium bicarbonate, the inexpensive but effective superhero of the salt family!

Now That's Cool Don't confuse baking soda and baking powder! Although they sound similar, the two function differently. Whereas baking soda is a sodium bicarbonate, baking powder is sodium bicarbonate plus an acidic ingredient. This makes it a complete leavening agent, which is why powder is used in cooking.