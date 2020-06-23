10 Awesome Uses for Duct Tape

" " Duct tape has hundreds of uses! Just don't use it to seal ducts. tomczykbartek/Thinkstock/busypix/Getty Images/HowStuffWorks

People often joke that anything can be fixed with a little duct tape. While duct tape can't fix everything, it's definitely a versatile product that can be used in innumerable ways.

Duct tape was created during World War II, when factory worker Vesta Stoudt discovered soldiers had a hard time opening the ammunition boxes she and her colleagues were sealing with paper tape, then dipping in wax. Stout penned a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, proposing the war effort employ a cloth-backed, waterproof tape instead. Roosevelt agreed, and soon a Johnson & Johnson operating company was manufacturing the durable, easy-to-remove tape, colored Army green.

The tape was crafted from a thin piece of duck fabric — a heavy, woven canvas — coupled with a plastic coating and rubber-based adhesive. Some say this new sealant had no name during the war, while others assert people began calling it "duck" tape after the duck fabric, or possibly because it resisted water, much like a duck's body.

When the war ended, the construction industry began using the tape to patch together ventilation ductwork, and it soon became known as "duct tape." Manufacturers quickly swapped out its original green color for silver tape that matched the ductwork.

By the 1980s duct tape had gone mainstream and was found in many, if not most, U.S. households. Today, it's available in a wide assortment of materials and colors, and consumers have come up with all sorts of creative uses for it. Here are 10 of them.

Bonus use: Help out on a lunar mission: One of the more impressive uses of duct tape came in 1970, during the famous Apollo 13 lunar mission that went awry. During the mission, two oxygen tanks exploded. The explosion forced the astronauts to move into the spacecraft's lunar module, where carbon dioxide levels rose precipitously. The crew used duct tape (among other items) to patch together a CO2 filtering system featuring an incompatible round hole and square filter.

Now That's Interesting Despite duct tape's versatility, there are some things it can't do. Duct tape doesn't work as painting tape, for example. And despite its name and early usage, duct tape isn't great at sealing the ductwork in heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems — at least not permanently. The U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory conducted a study of various duct sealants and only one failed: duct tape. The testers think the heat in HVAC systems degraded the tape glue.