10 Countertop Cleaning Tips

Stainless steel countertops are modern and sleek, but they require a lot of work to keep up. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Stainless steel's clean lines and modern appearance make it a popular choice for countertops, but it takes a dedicated effort to keep these high-maintenance surfaces shiny and clean. Stainless steel is very sensitive to the atmosphere, and when it's exposed to harsh chemicals or materials, it can become permanently damaged. Similarly, leaving wet materials on a surface will lead to discoloration, so your countertops should be kept dry at all times.

To keep stainless steel clean, regularly wash the surface with warm water and a small amount of baking soda. Always thoroughly dry your countertops after cleaning to prevent water spots. Watch out for mineral deposits, which can be extremely tough to clean on this material. To remove these deposits, use a small amount of vinegar and rinse with water. Never use abrasive materials like steel wool. Rough cloths or pads will scratch the surface and ruin stainless steel's reflective finish.