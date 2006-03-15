Uses for Vinegar: Cleaning Your Kitchen

Coffeemakers, Teakettles and Teapots
Buildup in a coffeemaker's brewing system can affect coffee flavor. Get rid of buildup with these steps:
- Run 1 brewing cycle of cold water and 1/4 cup vinegar.
- Follow with a cycle of clean water.
- If you can still smell vinegar, run another cycle using fresh water.
To help remove any mineral deposits inside the pot and spout:
- Boil water and 1/2 cup vinegar in a teakettle for 10 or 15 minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly.
- Clean a teapot by boiling a 50/50 mixture of vinegar and water for several minutes.
- Let it stand for 1 hour.
- Rinse with water.