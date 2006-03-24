How to Remove Mildew Stains

Mildew isn't just for bathroom tiles. Jack Hollingsworth/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Mildew is a fact of life, however you don't have to suffer its unsightly stains any longer. Mildew stains can pop up just about anywhere, so use these stain removal techniques to stop mold in its tracks.

After you identify the stained material, you can f­ollow these tips to erase mildew stains:

Advertisement

­