Get Cracking! 10 Ways to Reuse Egg Cartons

" " Putting an empty half eggshell in each carton cup provides extra nutrients that are beneficial to budding plants. Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

Gardening can turn into an expensive hobby in a hurry, so it's helpful to cut financial corners wherever you can. Instead of buying plastic seed trays, use those empty egg cartons to get the job done.

First, add some drainage for water by poking a few holes in the bottom of the carton. Barton Hill Farms suggests separating the lid from the bottom, then putting it underneath the egg tray to catch any wayward water.

Next, fill each cup up halfway with seed-starting mix. Put a few seeds in each cup, then make sure they're covered with the mix. Water the trays enough to keep the soil moist, but not totally soaked through.

Once the seedlings' roots reach the bottom of the tray, move them to the garden (assuming the freeze risk has passed. If not, leave them in a pot indoors until the weather warms up). Pro tip: Try putting an empty half eggshell in each carton cup, then fill it up with soil and seeds. The eggshell nutrients are beneficial to budding plants.