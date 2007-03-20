Why use a handsaw? Well, you've made your measurement. You've chosen your material. It's time to cut. What you need now is a saw, and if you want to your whole body into it, then a handsaw is the way to go.
The previews at the bottom of this page describe the many different kinds of handsaws. You'll learn how to use each handsaw properly, and why a particular handsaw is right for the job.
Read about these different handsaws:
Cut across the grain of wood with this common handsaw.
It looks like a crosscut saw, but this handsaw rips through the grain of wood like a chisel.
This saw has a stiff blade, making it ideal for angle cuts and trimming molding.
With a removable blade, this saw is used for cutting openings that are too large for a drill.
The thin blade of this saw allows the user to make contoured or smooth fine-line cuts.
When you need to cut metal, plastic, or pipe, this saw fits the bill.
read the following:
- Home Repair Tools: Review all the different types of tools you can use to make simple improvements around your house.
- Hand Tools: These common tools allow you to perform the most basic home repair work, from hammering to prying to fastening.
- Materials: The kind of materials you use will dictate the tools and methods necessary to complete home repairs yourself. Learn the difference between the various materials in this article.
- Power Saws: For a quick and smooth cut, just add electricity. Take a look at these saws for a powerful cut.