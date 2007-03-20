A wide selection of handsaws is available to perform a variety of cutting tasks.

Why use a handsaw? Well, you've made your measurement. You've chosen your material. It's time to cut. What you need now is a saw, and if you want to your whole body into it, then a handsaw is the way to go.

The previews at the bottom of this page describe the many different kinds of handsaws. You'll learn how to use each handsaw properly, and why a particular handsaw is right for the job.

Read about these different handsaws:

Crosscut Saw

Cut across the grain of wood with this common handsaw.

Ripsaw

It looks like a crosscut saw, but this handsaw rips through the grain of wood like a chisel.

Backsaw

This saw has a stiff blade, making it ideal for angle cuts and trimming molding.

Keyhole Saw

With a removable blade, this saw is used for cutting openings that are too large for a drill.

Coping Saw

The thin blade of this saw allows the user to make contoured or smooth fine-line cuts.

Hacksaw

When you need to cut metal, plastic, or pipe, this saw fits the bill.

