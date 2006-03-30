How to Design a His and Her Closet

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. A simple hand-drawn illustration of your closet design is an important step in organizing your closet.

Since men and women are quite different in appearance, it is not surprising that their clothing and personal accessories are quite different. An exploration of strategies and techniques for closet storage will insure there is a proper and agreeable division of space in the closet a man and woman share. In this article, we will discuss the tips and tricks to organizing a closet that will quell the war of sexes.

His and Hers

Some items of clothing and some types of accessories are ordinarily unisex in nature, such as slacks and belts. These items require little, if any special emphasis or treatment. But there is an impressive array of articles that are distinctly feminine or masculine, and these need specific discussion.

A woman's wardrobe includes dresses, skirts, high heels, handbags, and necklaces. These items of a woman's apparel require their own kind of handling. Men simply don't own these types of items, or the items bear little resemblance to their feminine counterpart. A man's wardrobe, on the other hand, consists of suits, shirts, ties, jackets, sweaters, and casual wear. Many feminine equivalents to these items exist. The issue becomes more a matter of space than classification, since a man's garments are usually longer than a woman's.

So, how is space in a his and her closet fairly divided? How do you recognize where and when to increase the vertical heights of closet rods and shelf heights? A significant, though subtle, factor is that space can be used more efficiently on the man's side of the closet. All his space can be double-rodded since nothing is longer than a suit coat or shirt, and the height of the shoe shelves need not extend above the height of his dress shoes or cushioned running shoes. A woman's half of the closet must have sufficient space to hang dresses, as well as shelf space designed to fit high-heel shoes, knee-high boots, or wide-brimmed hats.

In the next section, we will discuss the best ways for "him" and "her" to divide the space in a closet.