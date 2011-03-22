5 Other Things to do in Your Dining Room

Every year, you carve out a little more room in the closet by getting rid of those remnants of your younger, hipper self. What would happen if you never gave away your flirty, frothy and totally inappropriate wardrobe? Your clothes from yesteryear would be there like a time capsule waiting to remind you of what it was like to be sassy, savvy and oh, so stylish. If you always want to remember the days when the latest music was your music and you thought money was for fun, make your dining room the museum of you by turning it into a big honking closet. In 20 years or so, when you can't fit into that little black dress anymore, you'll be able to pull it out of the "me" museum and remember a time when it fit like a glove.

