How to Install a Water Garden Pond

Installing your own water garden pond is easier than most people expect. With the two alternatives to traditional pools available today to home gardeners -- flexible liners and prefabricated pools -- installing a water garden pool is no longer exclusively for the professionals.

The information in this article will give you everything you need to get started on installing your own water garden pond, including tips for installing your own water garden pond, installing a flexible liner for a water garden pond, installing a prefabricated liner for a water garden pond, how to build a waterfall for a water garden pond, how to choose a pump for a waterfall, and how to build a waterfall with a flexible liner.

In the next article, you'll learn tips for installing your own water garden, including choosing a liner and determining the proper calculations for installation.

