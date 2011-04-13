Please enter terms to search for.

How to Build a Key Holder

by HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

People are always losing or misplacing keys because they have no set place for them. A wall- mounted key holder is the solution. There are many ways to make a key holder. Here are two ideas.

Key Holder Number One

  1. Take a piece of wood, approximately 5-by-7 inches, prime all sides and set aside to dry.
  2. Paint the wood the color of your choice and set aside to dry.
  3. Spray the wood with polyurethane after the paint's dried. This will protect the paint.
  4. Mark the wood where you will place the finger hooks for hanging the keys. The first and last hook should be approximately a ½ inch (1.3 centimeters) away from the ends. The hooks should be evenly spaced along the board.
  5. Drill two small holes in the two top edges of the wood. Put in two hooks. String a piece of wire between the two hooks. This wire will be used to hang the key holder on the wall.
  6. Drill small holes in the spots marked off for the finger hooks. Screw the hooks into the holes.

Your key holder is ready.[source: Lifestyle]

Key Holder Number Two

This idea converts an old, small picture frame into a key holder.

  1. Paint an old, small picture frame the color of your choice. Paint the backboard a contrasting color. Allow to dry.
  2. Screw hooks into the backboard. If you make more than one row, place the top row just below the top of the frame. Make sure to leave enough room for a key to hang freely from the bottom row.

You now have a key holder.[source: Home Life]

