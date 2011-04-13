How to Build a Key Holder

People are always losing or misplacing keys because they have no set place for them. A wall- mounted key holder is the solution. There are many ways to make a key holder. Here are two ideas.
Key Holder Number One
- Take a piece of wood, approximately 5-by-7 inches, prime all sides and set aside to dry.
- Paint the wood the color of your choice and set aside to dry.
- Spray the wood with polyurethane after the paint's dried. This will protect the paint.
- Mark the wood where you will place the finger hooks for hanging the keys. The first and last hook should be approximately a ½ inch (1.3 centimeters) away from the ends. The hooks should be evenly spaced along the board.
- Drill two small holes in the two top edges of the wood. Put in two hooks. String a piece of wire between the two hooks. This wire will be used to hang the key holder on the wall.
- Drill small holes in the spots marked off for the finger hooks. Screw the hooks into the holes.
Your key holder is ready.[source: Lifestyle]
Key Holder Number Two
This idea converts an old, small picture frame into a key holder.
- Paint an old, small picture frame the color of your choice. Paint the backboard a contrasting color. Allow to dry.
- Screw hooks into the backboard. If you make more than one row, place the top row just below the top of the frame. Make sure to leave enough room for a key to hang freely from the bottom row.
You now have a key holder.[source: Home Life]