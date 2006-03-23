How to Hang Things on Walls

Picture hangers are handy for hanging lightweight objects on walls.

To hang most lightweight objects, such as small pictures:

Step 1: Place a small piece of cellophane tape over the spot where the nail will be driven. This prevents the wall's drywall or plaster from crumbling.

Step 2: Place a picture hanger flat against the wall and drive a nail through the hanger.

To hang medium-weight objects, such as large pictures:

Step 1: Buy plastic or nylon wall anchors made for the size screws you have, and examine the package to find out what size drill bit to use for the holes.

Step 2: Drill a hole in the wall to accommodate the plastic anchor.

Step 3: Tap the anchor all the way in with a hammer.

Step 4: Insert the screw through the item it is to hold, and then turn it into the anchor. The screw will expand the anchor to make it grip the sides of the hole.