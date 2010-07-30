6 Essential Elements of Interior Design

Choose the right color to begin your redesign. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

Interior decorating can seem like a daunting task, especially for those of us that don't know chintz from crewel. Fear not, even the most fledgling designer has hope. These simple and inexpensive tips will guide you through the décor essentials and turn those pre-design jitters into a resounding success.

The first principle of design is a very simple one: Go with what you like and what makes you comfortable! This is your living space, and there is no point having a beautifully decorated home if you and your family feel like strangers in it.