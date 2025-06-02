12 Types of Windows for Your Home or Office Building

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Jun 2, 2025
Different types of windows do a lot more than let us see outside. They brighten up rooms, bring in fresh air and help regulate temperature.

Choosing the right style affects not just aesthetics but energy efficiency, costs and comfort levels. Whether you're building new or replacing old windows, understanding different styles can guide you to smarter choices for heating and cooling costs, natural light and air flow.

Here's a rundown of some popular window types and how they work in real homes and buildings.

1. Double Hung Windows

Double hung window
Double hung window. Hiya Images/Corbis / Getty Images

Double hung windows are one of the most common window types in the U.S. Both the top sash and bottom sash can slide vertically, making them ideal for improved air circulation. You can open the upper sash to let warm air out or the bottom to bring cool air in.

They fit well into many architectural styles and are especially practical for upper floors where exterior access is limited.

2. Single Hung Windows

These are like double hung windows but with a twist: Only the bottom sash is operable. These windows often cost less and have fewer moving parts, which can mean fewer things to maintain.

They're often used in new construction windows and work well in areas where air flow isn't the primary concern.

3. Casement Windows

Casement window
Casement window. Robert Brook / Getty Images

These windows are hinged on the side and open outward, much like a door. Casement windows create a tight seal when closed, boosting energy efficiency and reducing air leakage.

They are excellent for hard-to-reach areas — like above the kitchen sink — and allow natural light and fresh air into your home.

4. Bay Windows

Bay window
Bay window. Sergio Amiti / Getty Images

Bay windows protrude outward from the existing window frame, creating additional interior space and a charming architectural feature. They often consist of a fixed center window flanked by two operable windows angled back toward the wall.

Bay windows allow for more natural light and better views, and they're great for a cozy reading nook.

5. Sliding Windows

Sliding window
Sliding window. Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

Sliding windows move horizontally along a track. They're easy to use, low-maintenance and ideal for wide openings.

Sliding windows typically offer wide viewing areas but may have thicker frame profiles than casement styles, depending on the model.

6. Awning Windows

Awning window
Awning window. Trevor Williams / Getty Images

Awning windows are hinged at the top and open outward, forming a protective awning shape. This makes them perfect for rainy climates where you still want air circulation without water intrusion. They're often placed above or below larger fixed panes for additional ventilation.

7. Picture Windows

Picture window.
Picture window. The Good Brigade / Getty Images

These fixed windows do not open, which reduces the risk of air leakage and can improve energy efficiency. Picture windows are designed to frame views like a picture frame and are ideal in areas where ventilation isn't needed but natural light is welcome.

8. Replacement Windows

Replacement window
Replacement window. Monty Rakusen / Getty Images

When you're not changing the existing frame, replacement windows fit into your existing window openings. These are great for upgrading energy efficient options without the construction costs of changing window sizes or layout.

Be sure to test old windows for lead paint before replacing windows in older homes.

9. Bow Windows

Bow windows are similar to bay windows but feature more glass panels in a graceful arc. This design adds elegance and allows even more light and air into the home.

Bow windows can span wider areas and are often paired with operable windows to enhance air flow.

10. Garden Windows

Garden window
Garden window. O2O Creative / Getty Images

Garden windows extend outward and usually include glass on all sides except the bottom. They're perfect for growing plants indoors by allowing natural light from multiple angles.

Garden windows also provide additional interior space and can help reduce the need for artificial lighting.

11. Transom Windows

These smaller windows are typically installed above doors or other windows. Transom windows add architectural interest, allow more natural light, and can be either fixed or operable. They're commonly used in homes with high ceilings or to improve air flow between rooms.

12. Specialty Windows

Round feature window
Round feature window. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

These include shapes and styles that don't fall into standard categories, such as round, triangular or custom-designed windows.

Specialty windows work well in spaces with unique architectural styles and can be a focal point for your home while still offering energy efficient features like triple-pane glass.

Operable vs. Fixed Windows

Operable windows have moving parts that allow them to open for ventilation. This includes styles like casement, awning and hung window designs. Fixed windows, like picture windows, are sealed shut and best for spots where you want light but no air circulation.

The choice depends on your needs for air circulation, energy efficiency and access.

New Construction Windows

New construction window
New construction window. South_agency / Getty Images

These are used when building a new structure or when replacing everything down to the studs. New construction windows attach directly to the frame, offering a strong seal and often lower installation costs if part of a bigger build.

Make sure the window frame materials you choose are compatible with the rest of your structure.

Choosing the Best Windows for Your Needs

Finding the best windows for your home involves balancing budget, design and function. Key factors include solar heat gain coefficient (how well the window prevents heat), window frame materials and whether you need operable or fixed panes.

Energy-efficient options and professional installation can significantly lower heating and cooling bills in the long run.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

