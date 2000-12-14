How Home Dry Cleaning Works

Home Dry Cleaning Kits
There are three home dry cleaning kits currently available for purchase in most grocery and discount stores:
- Custom Cleaner (from Dial)
- FreshCare (from Clorox)
- Dryel (from Procter & Gamble)
All of these kits promise to clean and/or freshen dry-clean-only or hand-wash-only fabrics without using any of the industrial solvents used by dry cleaners. The basic steps involved in these kits mirror those of commercial dry cleaning, sans immersion in a solvent and specialized machinery:
- Pre-treat clothing to remove stains.
- Dry clean clothing.
- Iron and reshape clothing and make repairs if necessary.
Kit Components
Each of these home dry cleaning kits contains the same components:
- Stain remover and/or stain absorbing pads
- Dryer activated cloth
- Reusable dryer bag
We will explore each of these components and their uses in detail in the next sections.