How Home Dry Cleaning Works

There are three home dry cleaning kits currently available for purchase in most grocery and discount stores:

All of these kits promise to clean and/or freshen dry-clean-only or hand-wash-only fabrics without using any of the industrial solvents used by dry cleaners. The basic steps involved in these kits mirror those of commercial dry cleaning, sans immersion in a solvent and specialized machinery:

Pre-treat clothing to remove stains. Dry clean clothing. Iron and reshape clothing and make repairs if necessary.

Kit Components

Each of these home dry cleaning kits contains the same components:

Stain remover and/or stain absorbing pads

Dryer activated cloth

Reusable dryer bag

We will explore each of these components and their uses in detail in the next sections.