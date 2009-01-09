How Quikrete Works

Quikrete Coatings
Concrete should be treated to protect its surface. Adding a coating or a sealer over your finished cured concrete will help protect it from chipping and fading, as well as make it easier to clean. Apply the coat to the fully cured surface and your concrete will require less maintenance [source: My Garage Floor Coatings].
Here are the Quikrete coating substances:
- Epoxy Garage Floor Coating -- used primarily for coating garage floors, but also appropriate for any interior concrete surface
- Epoxy Multi-Surface Coating -- used to strengthen and seal interior concrete floors, but is also appropriate for outdoor surfaces such as walkways and patios
- Premium Clear Epoxy Coating -- best for interior surfaces but is also said to perform well in the garage
- Epoxy Industrial Floor Coating -- this heavy-duty product is best for surfaces like garage floors that see heavy traffic and harsh conditions
- Anti-Skid Textured Coating -- good for stairs and pool decks, this seal is meant to protect against skid marks in high-traffic areas [source: Quikrete Coatings]
Beyond products with "coatings" in the name, there are several other products for sealing and finishing your concrete surfaces:
- Basement & Concrete Floor Paint
- Garage Floor Sealer
- 1-Part Epoxy: Garage Floor Sealer
- Multi-Surface Concrete Sealer
- Natural Look Water-proofer
- Wet Look High Gloss Sealer
- Etching Stain High Gloss Sealer
- High Gloss Sealer
- Exposed Aggregate Sealer [source: Quikrete Coatings]
Whether or not you decide to take your household repairs into your own hands, Quikrete may be the time- and cost-effective method you need. If you have further questions, head over to your local hardware store or big box chain, and you should be able to take a look at the variety of Quikrete products on the market.
