Construction is happening all around the world. Construction may bother people but without it, none of the world's great cities would exist. Gain an appreciation for construction by learning about the planning, materials and projects involved.
Could we be headed for a concrete jungle with less CO2 emissions?
Painting roofs white is an easy way to reflect heat and save costs in the summer. But even better is planting gardens on rooftops, bringing the green back to the urban jungle.
Building a green hospital helps keep the trees, the birds, the squirrels, the patients, the employees and even the hospital's bottom line healthy, too. So how do they do it?
Most people think of a prefab home as a small, rectangular-shaped box dropped on a concrete slab foundation out in the middle of nowhere. But these aren't your grandfather's prefab houses.
Planning to run your house completely on solar power requires considerable financial, mental and emotional investments. Are you ready to go off the grid?
As concern grows over the use of natural resources, many people look to major corporations to set an example for energy efficiency. Which companies make an effort to work in green environments?
The deck is the perfect outdoor entertaining space in any home. But what happens when furniture and house guests take up too much space? It's time to stretch that deck out a little.
During a major remodel, there are few things that matter more than your sanity. Such a drastic shift in daily life can be stressful -- how do you deal with it?
Choosing the right person to make major changes to you home can be daunting. How do you know where to start when you're looking for a remodeler?
If you study a brick wall, it looks simple enough. It's just a stack of bricks and some mortar to hold everything together, right? The job takes a bit more experience than you'd think.
As steel framing becomes more common in modern homes, DIY homeowners are facing new decorating challenges. We'll dish on everything from drilling through metal to drywall anchors in this article.
Salvaging construction materials is great for many reasons, including saving money, preserving history, using cool, old stuff and keeping waste out of landfills.
Sure, you can remove most walls, but if you try to remove a load-bearing wall, your entire house could come crashing down around you -- or will it?
There are many factors to weigh when considering green construction, such as cost, personal health and environmental health. Is it worth the effort to go green?
What does concrete have in common with cake? If you want to build a structure with concrete, you need a good mold -- and that tool is known as formwork.
How do you slow down a fire? These five building materials are particularly resistant to fire and intense heat, reducing the possibility of fatalities.
To be your own GC or not to be? That is the question. We'll explore why some people decide to oversee their own home renovation projects -- and why others choose to leave it to the professionals.
Windows are a big part of a home's appeal, so it's always good to know how to replace them when they're getting run-down. We'll walk you through the ins and outs of window selection and installation in this article.
More than just a couple nails here and a few screws there, a construction project is a complex commercial enterprise that draws on a variety of workers, tools and materials. At the helm is a construction project manager.
The real estate market has been shaky for a while now, and homeowners are doing everything they can to get their homes on more solid financial ground. Is a remodeling project the way to do it?
Cleaning gutters is certainly no fun, but it's a job that has to be done. Unless you have gutter guards, and then it's a job that you have to do a lot less. We'll show you how to install them.
The simplest ingredients -- stone, gravity, ingenuity -- still create, for some of us, the most perfect solution for building. Get ready to assemble your own long-lasting stone masterpiece.
Dreaming of busting up that large room you never use and turning it into two smaller ones? Here are some best practices for putting up an interior wall, no matter what sort of space you're starting out with.
The new International Green Construction Code (IgCC), which will hopefully be adopted by jurisdictions around the world, is a set of minimum green requirements for building or altering any commercial structure. What makes it different from LEED?
Home remodels can range from the extensive (can you say money pit?) to the everyday (a new roof, perhaps?). When fixing up your digs, do you always need to pull a permit? We'll explain why getting approval is prudent in this article.
