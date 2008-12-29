HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Construction is happening all around the world. Construction may bother people but without it, none of the world's great cities would exist. Gain an appreciation for construction by learning about the planning, materials and projects involved.

How Structural Insulated Panels Work

How to Build a Wheelchair Ramp

How Formica Works

What's the most environmentally friendly way to dispose of old mattresses?

Most Abundant Man-made Material Is Cutting Its Carbon Footprint

Could we be headed for a concrete jungle with less CO2 emissions?

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 22, 2018 Construction / Construction Materials
Green Roofs And White Roofs: Low Tech Ways To Save Tons Of Energy

Painting roofs white is an easy way to reflect heat and save costs in the summer. But even better is planting gardens on rooftops, bringing the green back to the urban jungle.

Construction / Green Construction
10 Ways Hospital Construction Can Go Green

Building a green hospital helps keep the trees, the birds, the squirrels, the patients, the employees and even the hospital's bottom line healthy, too. So how do they do it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Construction / Green Construction
5 Cool Prefab Housing Ideas

Most people think of a prefab home as a small, rectangular-shaped box dropped on a concrete slab foundation out in the middle of nowhere. But these aren't your grandfather's prefab houses.

By Patrick E. George Construction / Green Construction
How to Run Your House Solely on Solar Power

Planning to run your house completely on solar power requires considerable financial, mental and emotional investments. Are you ready to go off the grid?

By Cherise Threewitt Construction / Green Construction
10 Companies Utilizing Green Construction

As concern grows over the use of natural resources, many people look to major corporations to set an example for energy efficiency. Which companies make an effort to work in green environments?

By Jane McGrath Construction / Green Construction
How to Extend an Existing Deck

The deck is the perfect outdoor entertaining space in any home. But what happens when furniture and house guests take up too much space? It's time to stretch that deck out a little.

By Jane McGrath Construction / Construction Planning
How to Survive a Major Remodel

During a major remodel, there are few things that matter more than your sanity. Such a drastic shift in daily life can be stressful -- how do you deal with it?

By Laurie L. Dove Construction / Construction Planning
How to Choose the Right Remodeler

Choosing the right person to make major changes to you home can be daunting. How do you know where to start when you're looking for a remodeler?

By Jane McGrath Construction / Construction Planning
Can you lay brick yourself?

If you study a brick wall, it looks simple enough. It's just a stack of bricks and some mortar to hold everything together, right? The job takes a bit more experience than you'd think.

By Jane McGrath Construction / Construction Planning
How are steel studs changing the way we decorate?

As steel framing becomes more common in modern homes, DIY homeowners are facing new decorating challenges. We'll dish on everything from drilling through metal to drywall anchors in this article.

By Gerlinda Grimes Construction / Construction Materials
Why salvage construction materials?

Salvaging construction materials is great for many reasons, including saving money, preserving history, using cool, old stuff and keeping waste out of landfills.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
Can You Remove a Load-Bearing Wall?

Sure, you can remove most walls, but if you try to remove a load-bearing wall, your entire house could come crashing down around you -- or will it?

By Allison Wachtel Construction / Construction Planning
Green Construction: Is it worth it?

There are many factors to weigh when considering green construction, such as cost, personal health and environmental health. Is it worth the effort to go green?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
How Formwork Works

What does concrete have in common with cake? If you want to build a structure with concrete, you need a good mold -- and that tool is known as formwork.

By Jeff Harder Construction / Construction Materials
Top 5 Fire-resistant Building Materials

How do you slow down a fire? These five building materials are particularly resistant to fire and intense heat, reducing the possibility of fatalities.

By Jane McGrath Construction / Construction Materials
Should I be my own general contractor?

To be your own GC or not to be? That is the question. We'll explore why some people decide to oversee their own home renovation projects -- and why others choose to leave it to the professionals.

By Kate Kershner Construction / Construction Planning
How to Install New Windows

Windows are a big part of a home's appeal, so it's always good to know how to replace them when they're getting run-down. We'll walk you through the ins and outs of window selection and installation in this article.

By Kate Kershner Construction / Construction Planning
10 Responsibilities of a Construction Project Manager

More than just a couple nails here and a few screws there, a construction project is a complex commercial enterprise that draws on a variety of workers, tools and materials. At the helm is a construction project manager.

By Chris Opfer Construction / Construction Planning
How much return on my investment can I expect from a remodel?

The real estate market has been shaky for a while now, and homeowners are doing everything they can to get their homes on more solid financial ground. Is a remodeling project the way to do it?

By Ed Grabianowski Construction / Construction Planning
How to Install Gutter Guards

Cleaning gutters is certainly no fun, but it's a job that has to be done. Unless you have gutter guards, and then it's a job that you have to do a lot less. We'll show you how to install them.

By Mark Boyer Construction / Construction Planning
How to Build a Stone Wall

The simplest ingredients -- stone, gravity, ingenuity -- still create, for some of us, the most perfect solution for building. Get ready to assemble your own long-lasting stone masterpiece.

By Jacob Clifton Construction / Construction Planning
What's the best way to add an interior wall to an existing structure?

Dreaming of busting up that large room you never use and turning it into two smaller ones? Here are some best practices for putting up an interior wall, no matter what sort of space you're starting out with.

By John Kelly Construction / Construction Planning
What is the International Green Construction Code?

The new International Green Construction Code (IgCC), which will hopefully be adopted by jurisdictions around the world, is a set of minimum green requirements for building or altering any commercial structure. What makes it different from LEED?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Construction / Green Construction
Do I really need a permit for my remodel?

Home remodels can range from the extensive (can you say money pit?) to the everyday (a new roof, perhaps?). When fixing up your digs, do you always need to pull a permit? We'll explain why getting approval is prudent in this article.

By Gerlinda Grimes Construction / Construction Planning

