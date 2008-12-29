Advertisement
Construction materials have evolved in great ways over the years. Instead of using asbestos when building, people now use recycled materials. Construction materials are important to our safety because they're what hold the industrial world together.
Could we be headed for a concrete jungle with less CO2 emissions?
As steel framing becomes more common in modern homes, DIY homeowners are facing new decorating challenges. We'll dish on everything from drilling through metal to drywall anchors in this article.
What does concrete have in common with cake? If you want to build a structure with concrete, you need a good mold -- and that tool is known as formwork.
How do you slow down a fire? These five building materials are particularly resistant to fire and intense heat, reducing the possibility of fatalities.
Although they've traditionally dominated the commercial building sector, metal studs -- or frames -- are making waves in residential building. What's the difference between them and their wooden counterparts?
The production of traditional cement accounts for 5 percent of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions. Could carbon negative cement change all that at a reasonable price?
Sure, industrial and residential construction share some common traits. But in the grand scheme of things, the two fields are about as different as, well, night and day.
With a little ingenuity and a lot of hard work, you can turn these discarded wooden squares into beautiful home décor and furniture. We'll give you 10 nifty ideas.
It's study, durable and can be poured into any shape under the sun. Concrete has long been used as a basic home building material, but unlike others, it doesn't catch fire. See how you can use concrete in your bathroom, kitchen and backyard.
Dreamers and scientists alike have long contemplated a human outpost on the moon, but how will we build the structures we need to live and work there? Existing construction materials are the inspiration for the building blocks of life in space.
Fly ash concrete is considered a green building product. But some think it could have potential hazards. We'll tell you both sides of the story.
Even Michelangelo had to deal with efflorescence -- white deposits that appear on masonry -- while painting the Sistine Chapel. What causes this unsightly problem, and how can you address it if it shows up on the surfaces of your home?
You don't have to be a home design expert to know that granite countertops are all the rage for kitchens and baths -- and have been for quite some time now. But has their popularity finally peaked?
Even if you're not in the habit of noticing the flooring under your feet, chances are good that you've trod on terrazzo before. Meet mosaic's sturdy cousin.
Inventive manufacturers have transformed the once dark and dim building material called concrete into light transmitting blocks that remain sturdy and compact. Here's how it works.
Adobe construction is one of the oldest building techniques known to man, but why is it now one of the hottest modern housing trends?
Papercrete is a lightweight alternative to regular concrete that incorporates would-be trash paper into its mix. But what are the benefits and limitations of such a concoction, and is it green?
Strong, well-enforced building codes can save lives and reduce property damage in the event of a natural disaster. But who sets these standards? And how are they enforced?
Worried about getting burned on your upcoming home construction project? Here are some golden ways to save money.
When you see a fire burning buildings on TV, do you ever wonder why some remain standing and others fold? Concrete has a lot to do with it.
If you're tempted to choose a countertop for its form, stop to consider its function, too -- or it may not look nice for long. What surfaces do best?
Looking for a DIY project? Prebuilt cabinets aren't quite endlessly useful, but there's no need to confine these storage solutions to kitchens alone.
Pretty much anyone can learn to paint drywall. However, to get the best results, you should follow a specific process -- which includes a certain amount of prep work. What steps should you take before starting your paint job?
It's easy to rail against the new big thing, but prefab homes aren't that new or (in the U.S.) widely popular. So how have they affected the industry?
Concrete may seem dull and gray. But the superplasticizers in fluid concrete are actually pretty intriguing. How do these little buggers make wet concrete flow like a river?
