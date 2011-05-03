Please enter terms to search for.

How to Level a Concrete Floor

You want to lay some rather nice tiles over the unsightly concrete floor in your kitchen, but you know that there's no point in laying good tiles on a surface that's not level, smooth and free of cracks. Good preparation of the concrete is absolutely essential. Before you can think about laying a sub-floor for the tiles, you must deal with the concrete floor [source: Ron Hazelton]. Learn here how to level a concrete floor.

Materials needed:

  • Latex bonding agent
  • Self-leveling compound
  • Water
  • Sand
  • Cement

Here's what to do:

  1. Fill any cracks with epoxy. Widen any small cracks, if necessary. Clean the concrete floor as thoroughly as possible with detergent, removing any grease or oil [source: edisoncoatings]. The floor must be dry and free of dust before proceeding.
  2. Apply latex bonding compound over all the concrete when the floor is absolutely dry. (This will enable the self-leveling compound to adhere properly.) Use a cheap paint brush to get into the corners and edges. You can use a regular mop to spread the bonding compound over the rest of the floor. Allow the latex bonding compound to dry.
  3. Mix the self-leveling compound with water, according to the manufacturer's instructions. It needs to be quite smooth, so mix it thoroughly in a bucket.
  4. Pour the self-leveling compound immediately, because it can dry very quickly. Start at one corner of the floor, and pour the self-leveling compound mixture over the whole concrete floor. Be sure to start in the corner furthest away from the door so that you don't get boxed in!
  5. Smooth out any irregularities you see with a long-handled garden rake, which will give you a long reach.
  6. Allow the floor to dry for several days [source: Ron Hazelton].

