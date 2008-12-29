Advertisement
Construction planning sounds dull compared to swinging a sledge hammer at a wall, but it is far more important. Construction planning lets builders estimate and purchase the correct amount of tools and materials needed for the job at hand.
Advertisement
The deck is the perfect outdoor entertaining space in any home. But what happens when furniture and house guests take up too much space? It's time to stretch that deck out a little.
During a major remodel, there are few things that matter more than your sanity. Such a drastic shift in daily life can be stressful -- how do you deal with it?
Choosing the right person to make major changes to you home can be daunting. How do you know where to start when you're looking for a remodeler?
If you study a brick wall, it looks simple enough. It's just a stack of bricks and some mortar to hold everything together, right? The job takes a bit more experience than you'd think.
Sure, you can remove most walls, but if you try to remove a load-bearing wall, your entire house could come crashing down around you -- or will it?
To be your own GC or not to be? That is the question. We'll explore why some people decide to oversee their own home renovation projects -- and why others choose to leave it to the professionals.
Windows are a big part of a home's appeal, so it's always good to know how to replace them when they're getting run-down. We'll walk you through the ins and outs of window selection and installation in this article.
More than just a couple nails here and a few screws there, a construction project is a complex commercial enterprise that draws on a variety of workers, tools and materials. At the helm is a construction project manager.
The real estate market has been shaky for a while now, and homeowners are doing everything they can to get their homes on more solid financial ground. Is a remodeling project the way to do it?
Cleaning gutters is certainly no fun, but it's a job that has to be done. Unless you have gutter guards, and then it's a job that you have to do a lot less. We'll show you how to install them.
The simplest ingredients -- stone, gravity, ingenuity -- still create, for some of us, the most perfect solution for building. Get ready to assemble your own long-lasting stone masterpiece.
Dreaming of busting up that large room you never use and turning it into two smaller ones? Here are some best practices for putting up an interior wall, no matter what sort of space you're starting out with.
Home remodels can range from the extensive (can you say money pit?) to the everyday (a new roof, perhaps?). When fixing up your digs, do you always need to pull a permit? We'll explain why getting approval is prudent in this article.
If you've outgrown your home but don't want to (or can't) move, it may be time for a "renovation intervention." Here are some ways to expand your existing floor space.
Is your new home proceeding on schedule or is your contractor just blowing smoke at you? Here's how to tell.
Is your contractor buying shoddy materials, then pocketing the remainder of the dough you gave him for quality materials? Yep, it's time to fire him.
The identical ranks of cookie-cutter neighborhoods have been immortalized (and often satirized) in American pop culture, but who first came up with the idea for these "little boxes on the hillside?"
These days, homeowners have add-on options that previous generations could only dream of. From integrated electronics to secret rooms, we'll scope out 10 of the best.
While some people use the terms "general contractor" and "construction manager" interchangeably, these are actually two different jobs. What specific role do construction managers play in building projects big and small?
Removing interior walls can open a room up, reshape a living space or create that dream closet. But there's a lot more to it than busting out a sledgehammer or crowbar. What does it take to tear down an interior wall safely?
It's tough to read house plans when they're thick with seemingly cryptic symbols. How can you interpret their mysterious language?
Choosing a contractor is tricky enough without adding "green" to the conundrum. What should you know to make the best selection?
The Guaranteed Maximum Price Contract passes any cost savings back to the contractee rather than the contractor but it's popular with both parties. Why is that?
The words "housing crisis" have been on everyone's lips for nearly half a decade, but the residential construction industry seems to be improving. However, is the rate of that recovery something to worry about?
Building permits are the way counties, towns and municipalities enforce their codes to ensure that all buildings meet minimum safety and structural standards. When do you need one, and what does the process of getting one entail?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are Single-use Plastics and Should They Be Banned?
January 28, 2020
Who Put the Baby in the King Cake?
January 28, 2020
Mongoose vs. Cobra: Who'd Win In a Grudge Match?
January 28, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement