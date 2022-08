How to Install a Wood Burning Stove

Since a wood burning stove gets so hot, you need to make sure it won't burn your house down. The stove must be placed at least 12 inches (25 centimeters) away from non-combustible walls and 36 inches (75 centimeters) away from combustible ones. The stove can only stand on a non-combustible floor. You can install 28-gauge sheet metal on the walls near your stove and either concrete slab, prefabricated stove boards ceramic tile or other UL approved materials underneath the area around the stove to make it safe for the heat [source: Walker ].