Heating and cooling ultimately determines the comfort of a home. Learn how to troubleshoot heating and cooling and how to fix and maintain HVAC systems.
There's just something about sitting in front of a fire that soothes the soul. And electric fireplaces make whiling the hours away in front of those flickering flames as simple as flipping a switch.
As you leave for work on a winter morning, you may wonder whether to turn off your heat, turn it down or let it maintain a cozy temperature. Which will save the most energy and money? The answer might surprise you.
Your garage is probably the most inefficient room of your house, but it doesn't have to be that way! Learn more about the top 7 ways to improve the energy efficiency of your garage.
Your radiators aren't working properly, and you'd like to learn how to drain a radiator. In this article you will learn about how to drain a radiator.
If your gas water heater keeps going out or your gas oven won't heat, you may want to learn how to test the thermocouple on the gas valve. Read this article to learn how to test a thermocouple on a gas valve.
You want to install a wood burning stove, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to install a wood burning stove in this article.
Heat pumps work by transferring heat from the air or ground into your house. Learn whether you can use heat pumps cold climates in this article.
You can build a wood-burning stove out of a 55-gallon (208.2-liter) steel barrel plus some odds and ends. Learn how to build a wood-burning stove in this article.
You've purchased some gas logs and are now wondering how to install them. Learn about how to install gas logs in this article.
You just converted your wood fireplace to a gas one, and you don't know how to arrange the logs to get the best results. Learn how to arrange your gas logs from this article.
Keep your AC fan in good shape by making sure it’s dirt-free. Learn about replacing the fan motor in a window AC unit in this article.
You can install acoustic ventilation in your home for under $3,000, including the cost of materials. Learn about applying acoustic ventilation in your home in this article.
Structural loss of heating and air conditioning can be a major expense for any home or business. Learn about an insulation material called Icynene, and see how it compares to traditional insulation methods.
If your air conditioner is causing your energy bills to rise, you might want to consider an alternative -- swamp coolers. What's the principle behind swamp coolers, and what do they have to do with Benjamin Franklin?
With all of the parts involved, fireplaces can lose more heat than they provide. However, there are tools, tricks and green options so you can enjoy the look and warmth of a traditional fireplace.
It's an often heard maxim: Clean air filters save energy and money. They're designed to catch pollutants as the air passes through them. But if it's clean when you pull it out, is it really doing its job?
Heat pumps use a small amount of energy to move heat from one place to another. They serve a dual purpose -- they can use that heat transfer to cool a home as well.
Off-peak cooling is a new innovation that uses electricity to produce blocks of ice at night when demand is low. But how does the air stay cool enough to provide relief at the hottest time of day?
If you haven't heard of exterior insulation before, chances are you've seen it without knowing it. But what makes it different from interior insulation (besides where it's located)? And what does it have to do with post-World War II Germany?
It may seem like one of the more boring aspects of home maintenance, but putting a good roof on your home can save you loads of money down the road. What's the best way to save on energy costs?
You rely on your chimney to channel smoke up and out of your house. Therefore, when the outside or inside walls of your chimney crack, you could encounter some serious problems.
Wood stoves have evolved quite a bit from their potbellied ancestors. Today's wood stoves are clean and efficient, and have several environmental arguments on their side.
As with most utilities around the house, the cost of heating a home is getting more expensive. But an old staple can be used to heat your home -- for less money than more modern heating options.
If you use electricity to heat and cool your home, some of your money probably goes right out the windows when you pay your bill. Insulated curtains help you costs down by keeping heat in -- or out.
The idea of a chimney sweep might conjure up romantic notions of the film, "Mary Poppins." But chimney maintenance is serious business. Keeping your chimney clean is important in preventing chimney fires -- and potential house fires.
