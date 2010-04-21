HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY

Home DIY

Whether you're fixing a broken pipe or installing new cabinets, home DIY is an important aspect of living in a house. Check out these home DIY articles.

Topics to Explore

How to Hang a Window Scarf

Painting Exteriors

House Painting

Top 10 "Don'ts" for Flooring

Learn More

How to Prepare for a Hurricane

Meteorologists have hurricane prediction down to a science, so preparedness should be the same thing too. Find out how to be ready if the big one's coming.

By Alison Cooper & John Perritano Home DIY / Household Safety
Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.

By John Perritano Aug 29, 2019 Home DIY / DIY Projects
How to Fix Drywall Holes

Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.

By John Perritano Home DIY / DIY Projects
Do Porch Lights Really Stop Burglars?

Many people instinctively turn on a light outside their homes when they're going to be out in hopes of stopping people from breaking in. But interviews with burglars tell a different story about what really deters them.

By Dave Roos Oct 11, 2018 Home DIY / Household Safety
How to Waterproof Your Basement

When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. But there are ways to keep that rain out. We'll tell you how.

By John Perritano Home DIY / Home Repairs
Can I use interior paint for exterior surfaces?

Is one gallon of paint the same as the next? Not really. Find out if you can use that interior latex you fell in love with on the outside of your house, too.

By Maria Trimarchi Home DIY / Painting
10 Tricks for Painting Your Home's Exterior

Painting the outside of your house can seem pretty daunting, but you can save a lot of money doing it yourself. This article will give you the tools to get started.

By Dave Roos Home DIY / Painting
10 Tools You Need to Paint Your Home's Exterior

It takes more than a can of paint and a brush or roller to paint the outside of your house. Here are some other must-have tools to make the job look more professional.

By Laurie L. Dove Home DIY / Painting
How often should I repaint the exterior of my home?

Your home is your castle, but unlike a castle, it probably requires a couple of coats of paint now and again. How frequent should your paint jobs be, and why?

By Maria Trimarchi Home DIY / Painting
10 Things Not to Do When Painting Your Home

Summer doesn't seem as fun when you have an endless exterior house-painting job looming over you. To make it more enjoyable, let's play a game where we predict the house-painting mistakes you're about to make.

By Kate Kershner Home DIY / Painting
Exterior Painting

View colorful exterior painting pictures to get inspiration for your next home improvement project.

Home DIY / Painting
Why would you throw a fire extinguisher?

The middle of an emergency is a lousy time to realize that fire extinguishers are more than a point-and-shoot proposition. Think you could manage one that you lob at the local inferno?

By Nicholas Gerbis Home DIY / Household Safety
Should you turn your heat down when you're not home?

As you leave for work on a winter morning, you may wonder whether to turn off your heat, turn it down or let it maintain a cozy temperature. Which will save the most energy and money? The answer might surprise you.

By Chris Opfer Home DIY / Heating and Cooling
What causes pipes to burst when they freeze?

If you live in an apartment building, you're sure to see a sign put up by management to keep your faucet dripping when the weather report forecasts freezing temperatures. But why is that? How does a dripping tap keep pipes from bursting?

By Laurie L. Dove Home DIY / Plumbing
10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Most expensive home repairs come from items we don't pay attention to every day – like the roof or foundation. And yet, routine maintenance is often very cheap. Which items should you focus on most to avoid costly replacements and repairs later?

By Dave Roos Home DIY / Home Repairs
DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Add tile to your kitchen backsplash to make a big impact without spending a lot of time (or money!).

By Blythe Copeland Home DIY / DIY Projects
Which Countertop is Easiest to Maintain?

Understanding the required care of various countertop materials is an important part of deciding which one to purchase.

By Sarah Fernandez Home DIY / DIY Projects
What are common hazardous wastes in the home?

Did you know that there are differences in what the words "danger," "caution," "poison" and "warning" mean when they're printed on a consumer product? It's not up to the manufacturer to choose which word best goes with the design on the product label.

By Josh Clark Home DIY / Household Safety
How to Protect Your Property from a Storm Surge

The deadliest aspect of a hurricane is the storm surge. So is there any way to protect your property from this powerful force?

By John Perritano Home DIY / Household Safety
10 Must-haves in a Storm Survival Kit

Don't wait until there are storms in the forecast to get prepared. Gather the 10 must-have items for your storm survival kit now.

By John Perritano Home DIY / Household Safety
How can you decorate furniture with upholstery nails and tacks?

What words come to mind when you think of metal-studded furniture? Antique? Expensive? Not necessarily. Thanks to a new DIY trend, adding some sophisticated-looking studs to your decor is easier (and cheaper!) than you'd think.

By Shanna Freeman Home DIY / DIY Projects
Repair Your Christmas Lights

Repair your Christmas lights can help you green you holiday. Read this article to learn more.

By Collin Dunn, Planet Green Home DIY / Home Repairs
Top 7 Ways to Improve the Energy Efficiency of Your Garage

Your garage is probably the most inefficient room of your house, but it doesn't have to be that way! Learn more about the top 7 ways to improve the energy efficiency of your garage.

By Eric J. Leech, Planet Green Home DIY / Heating and Cooling
10 Ways to Break Into a House

You might be surprised at the tricks burglars can use to sneak inside your home. Not because they're so cunning, but because they're really quite simple. What should you be on the lookout for?

By Denise Harrison Home DIY / Household Safety
How to Repaint Stained Walls

Stains can be tricky to paint over, but it can be done. You'll need to do the proper prep and pick the right paint to get a professional look.

By Sara Elliott Home DIY / Home Repairs

Corn Snakes: Beloved by Both Farmers and Reptile Enthusiasts
October 4, 2019

Arrested Development Rapper Speech Helps Rehab Prisoners Through Music
October 4, 2019

Why Do Social Media Platforms Practice Shadowbanning?
October 3, 2019

Recommended