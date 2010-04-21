Whether you're fixing a broken pipe or installing new cabinets, home DIY is an important aspect of living in a house. Check out these home DIY articles.
Meteorologists have hurricane prediction down to a science, so preparedness should be the same thing too. Find out how to be ready if the big one's coming.
Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.
Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.
Many people instinctively turn on a light outside their homes when they're going to be out in hopes of stopping people from breaking in. But interviews with burglars tell a different story about what really deters them.
When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. But there are ways to keep that rain out. We'll tell you how.
Is one gallon of paint the same as the next? Not really. Find out if you can use that interior latex you fell in love with on the outside of your house, too.
Painting the outside of your house can seem pretty daunting, but you can save a lot of money doing it yourself. This article will give you the tools to get started.
It takes more than a can of paint and a brush or roller to paint the outside of your house. Here are some other must-have tools to make the job look more professional.
Your home is your castle, but unlike a castle, it probably requires a couple of coats of paint now and again. How frequent should your paint jobs be, and why?
Summer doesn't seem as fun when you have an endless exterior house-painting job looming over you. To make it more enjoyable, let's play a game where we predict the house-painting mistakes you're about to make.
View colorful exterior painting pictures to get inspiration for your next home improvement project.
The middle of an emergency is a lousy time to realize that fire extinguishers are more than a point-and-shoot proposition. Think you could manage one that you lob at the local inferno?
As you leave for work on a winter morning, you may wonder whether to turn off your heat, turn it down or let it maintain a cozy temperature. Which will save the most energy and money? The answer might surprise you.
If you live in an apartment building, you're sure to see a sign put up by management to keep your faucet dripping when the weather report forecasts freezing temperatures. But why is that? How does a dripping tap keep pipes from bursting?
Most expensive home repairs come from items we don't pay attention to every day – like the roof or foundation. And yet, routine maintenance is often very cheap. Which items should you focus on most to avoid costly replacements and repairs later?
Add tile to your kitchen backsplash to make a big impact without spending a lot of time (or money!).
Understanding the required care of various countertop materials is an important part of deciding which one to purchase.
Did you know that there are differences in what the words "danger," "caution," "poison" and "warning" mean when they're printed on a consumer product? It's not up to the manufacturer to choose which word best goes with the design on the product label.
The deadliest aspect of a hurricane is the storm surge. So is there any way to protect your property from this powerful force?
Don't wait until there are storms in the forecast to get prepared. Gather the 10 must-have items for your storm survival kit now.
What words come to mind when you think of metal-studded furniture? Antique? Expensive? Not necessarily. Thanks to a new DIY trend, adding some sophisticated-looking studs to your decor is easier (and cheaper!) than you'd think.
Repair your Christmas lights can help you green you holiday. Read this article to learn more.
Your garage is probably the most inefficient room of your house, but it doesn't have to be that way! Learn more about the top 7 ways to improve the energy efficiency of your garage.
You might be surprised at the tricks burglars can use to sneak inside your home. Not because they're so cunning, but because they're really quite simple. What should you be on the lookout for?
Stains can be tricky to paint over, but it can be done. You'll need to do the proper prep and pick the right paint to get a professional look.
