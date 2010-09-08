5 Easy Home Hardware Tricks

" " There's a better way to get a solid grip on that old screwdriver. ©iStockphoto.com/zilli

To avoid hitting your fingers, slip the nail between the teeth of a pocket comb, which holds the nail while you hammer. Use modeling clay or gum in tight spots to hold the nail for initial strikes.

Pour cola, hydrogen peroxide or lemon juice over a rusted nut or bolt and wait half an hour to loosen it. For stubborn screws, use white vinegar, kerosene or ammonia, ensuring safety measures like good ventilation.

Substitute a carpenter's level with a tall, straight-sided jar filled 3/4 with water. Lay it on its side on the surface to be leveled. When the water is level, the surface is too.

If you're a fix-it-yourself kind of guy or gal, you may know a few tricks for loosening tight screws. But if you're like us and prone to bad luck when you attempt to be handy, you may find your thumb in the way of the hammer more than a few times, or realize half-way through putting up a shelf that you don't have a carpenter's level.

We may be able to help turn your luck around, though, with these quick and easy tricks to some home hardware dilemmas. A rusted over bolt may seem like the least of your problems when you're trying to fix up your home, but knowing how to loosen it sure will make the whole job easier in the long run.

