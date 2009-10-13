Home & Garden
What is cork flooring?

by Jessica Brown

How Is Cork Flooring Made?

The majority of cork used for flooring, as well as wine-bottle corks, actually comes from the bark of the cork oak tree, or Quercus suber, native to the Mediterranean [sources: World Wildlife Fund and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew]. The bark is hand-harvested every nine years, leaving a protective inner layer of bark that allows the tree to continue to grow and regenerate new bark [sources: WE Cork and Tolli]. After drying in the forest for several months, the bark is transported to a factory, where wine bottle corks are punched out of the bark. The leftover material, or post-industrial waste, is boiled and ground up, then compressed using adhesive resins. This ground-up product can be cut and used as a final flooring piece or for some unique patterns, such as pieces of shaved bark used as a veneer with the ground-up material serving as the backing [source: Wicander]. Some cork flooring planks include a high-density fiberboard within them as well.

Cork flooring comes in a wide variety of styles offering a range of design possibilities. There are as many as 40 different colors available and shapes ranging from squares and rectangles to hexagons [source: Biscoe].

Quality of cork and the intricacy of the pattern both influence the price of cork flooring. Yet, the average cost range for cork flooring is about $4 to $8 per square foot (per 0.09 square meter) depending on quality and style, within the of other hardwoods and bamboo flooring options [source: Wicander and Tolli].

The type of flooring you choose can influence how it needs to be installed. Let's look at the two major installation methods.

Wine Cork Origins

An important component for flooring applications, the cork oak tree has also been integral to the wine-bottle cork business for centuries. The use of corks for preserving liquids has been traced back to the Ancient Greeks, who used the stoppers for olive and wine jars [sources: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and World Wildlife Fund].

