Advertisement
With flooring, it is important to consider looks and functionality. Learn about flooring design at HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
When you're shopping for a carpet, it's important that you calculate the R-value, the carpet's thermal resistance rating. Find out what R-value is in this article.
Consider padding, price, maintenance, appearance and "greenness" when choosing a carpet. Find out what you need to know when choosing a carpet in this article.
There are many factors to consider when deciding whether to hire professionals to install your carpeting or to do it yourself. Find out whether you should call on professional carpet installers in this article.
There are three kinds of carpet warranties: wear, manufacturing and stain warranties. Learn how carpet warranties work in this article.
You can find a variety of vinyl tile and adhesive options in home improvement stores. Learn about quick-drying vinyl floor tile adhesives from this article.
Always follow the manufacturer's instructions before walking on a vinyl tile floor after youÃƒÂ¢Ã‚â‚¬Ã‚â„¢ve put on adhesive. Learn about how soon you can use a floor after putting adhesive on vinyl tile from this article.
Carpet tack is usually used as the base for installing wall-to-wall carpeting. Learn how to use carpet tacks in this article.
Carpets come in a wide range of fibers, both synthetic and natural. Learn about the pros and cons of different carpet fibers in this article.
In the late 1980s, workers at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) complained that the offices' news carpets were causing them respiratory problems and flu-like symptoms.
You need to choose a carpet color, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to choose a carpet color in this article.
You'd like to remove your laminate flooring, but don't know how. Learn how to remove laminate flooring in this article.
When you have pets in your home, taking care of your carpet can be a hassle: dealing with pet hair, urine stains and wear and tear is a never-ending job. But did you know that some carpeting is made just for the challenges pet owners face?
Your bundle of joy will arrive shortly, so painting and decorating are at the top of your to-do list. But what about flooring? Is new carpet safe for babies, and will it be ruined with stains before the year's out? How do you know which carpet is best?
No matter how clean you are, allergens are going to get into your house and settle to the floor. So, how can you ensure that they don't thrive? It's all about the carpet.
After a long day at the office, there's nothing like coming home, kicking off your shoes, and digging your toes into a nice, soft carpet. So how do you pick the perfect one?
Carpet used to almost be an afterthought, merely a decorative addition. Now it's one of the basic building materials that help determine a home's value. When you're shopping for carpet, the fiber will be your most important consideration.
Out of sight, out of mind, so the saying goes. Maybe that's why the choice of a carpet's cushion is often overlooked. But picking the right pad can help you maximize your carpet's performance and appearance.
Most of the information you need to understand your carpet is conveniently included on a label. But in order to understand that label, you'll need to get a little familiar with the jargon and what each detail means for the life of your carpet.
With so many different colors, materials and designs available, it can be difficult to choose the best carpet for your home. These 10 tips can help you protect your investment and figure out which carpet is right for you.
Between kids, pets and everyday life, your carpet sometimes takes a beating. How can stain-resistant carpet help you keep your floors clean without hours of work?
Once you've chosen new carpet for your home, the next step is to make sure it's properly installed. If you go the professional route versus tackling the job yourself, how do you choose the right vendor for the job?
When you think of cork, your first thought may be popping a nice bottle of champagne or wine. Or maybe you're thinking of the bulletin board in your office. If you're into the latest decorating trend, though, you may think of a cork floor.
Look almost anywhere, and you'll see things made from wood. Harvesting that much wood can have devastating effects on forests and environments. Fortunately, some of the hardwoods that are most popular can be sustained in your own backyard.
It's easy to take carpeting for granted -- how often do you look down at the floor? Carpet production, however, is an interesting and complex process.
Lipstick-stained carpet. Orange shag carpet. Carpet that's seen one too many instances of puppy incontinence. It seems a shame to toss it out, but can you recycle it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement