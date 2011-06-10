Is there a quick-drying vinyl floor tile adhesive?

When you decide what type of vinyl floor tile to use, having one that adheres and dries quickly might be a priority for you. You have two choices: Select tiles that have a quick-dry adhesive already applied or buy tiles that require a quick-dry adhesive be applied to the floor first. Regardless of which option you choose, it's essential that you follow the manufacturer's instructions exactly. While you may be selecting a quick-dry option for a reason, don't be too impatient. If the instructions say to wait 24 hours before walking on the floor, then wait the 24 hours.

Using self-adhesive vinyl tiles is the easier option of the two and popular with the do-it-yourself crowd. Following are some vinyl tile manufacturers that make a quick-dry option; most have both self-adhesive and non-adhesive vinyl floor tiles:

Amtico Floor Tiles

Armstrong Vinyl Floors

Colmar Industries, Inc.

Earthwerks

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Metroflor Luxury Vinyl (also Metroflor USA)

Novalis

Stainmaster Vinyl Floors

Tarkett, Inc.

Winton Tile

If you select a vinyl floor tile option that requires you also buy a separate adhesive, below are some options for quick-dry adhesives you can use. Of course, always consult the manufacturer’s instructions on both your tiles and the adhesive to be sure they are compatible:

Roberts Premium Vinyl Tile Adhesive

Roberts Premium Vinyl Tile Adhesive and Glue, Solvent, Free, Clear Thin-Spread

Whatever option you choose, remember that you should roll the floor after laying all the tiles. You can rent a floor roller, so have one on hand before you need it. The sooner you roll the floor, the sooner you can start counting down the time until you can actually use the floor.