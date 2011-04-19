The kitchen is the most used and abused room of any house. The kitchen is constantly exposed to temperature changes due to the baking and cooking that's done. The kitchen cabinets take the brunt of this heat. Resurfacing your kitchen cabinets is the best way to update your kitchen on a budget. Anybody can learn to resurface their cabinets. Black cabinets are the most modern cabinets around. Black cabinets look great in a kitchen that has a light décor or has a lot of natural light. Here's how to paint your kitchen cabinets black.
Materials needed
Advertisement
- Black paint
- Primer
- Sandpaper
- Screwdriver
- Paint brushes
Here's what to do:
- Remove all the doors and drawers from the cabinets. Remove the hardware, such as handles and knobs from the doors and drawers. Remove all the hinges. It is advisable to buy new hardware for your cabinets.
- Wipe all the cabinets clean with warm water and cleanser. Your aim is to remove stains and grease from the surfaces.
- Dry all the cabinets with a dry cloth. Make sure they're dry before you proceed to the next step.
- Sand down all the surfaces with sandpaper until they're smooth. This will ensure that the primer will adhere.
- Wipe off all the surfaces with a dry cloth, removing any dust particles that may be left from the sanding.
- Apply primer to all the cabinets. Primer bonds with the cabinet surface and ensures that the paint will adhere to the cabinets and won't peel or chip.
- Allow the primer to dry overnight.
- Paint the interior of the cabinets. When you're done, start painting the outside of the cabinet. Make short strokes with the brush. The strokes should all go in the same direction. Make sure all the areas are well covered by the paint.
- Let the paint dry overnight.
- If all the surfaces are not covered well, it may be necessary to apply a second coat [sources: About Cabinets, Young House Love].