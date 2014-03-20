Advertisement
Painting doesn't have to be done by a professional. Do it yourself with this guide to painting at HowStuffWorks.
Two of the most commonly used tape products on the market are painter's tape and masking tape, but they shouldn't be used interchangeably. We'll explain why.
Is one gallon of paint the same as the next? Not really. Find out if you can use that interior latex you fell in love with on the outside of your house, too.
Painting the outside of your house can seem pretty daunting, but you can save a lot of money doing it yourself. This article will give you the tools to get started.
It takes more than a can of paint and a brush or roller to paint the outside of your house. Here are some other must-have tools to make the job look more professional.
Your home is your castle, but unlike a castle, it probably requires a couple of coats of paint now and again. How frequent should your paint jobs be, and why?
Summer doesn't seem as fun when you have an endless exterior house-painting job looming over you. To make it more enjoyable, let's play a game where we predict the house-painting mistakes you're about to make.
Learning how to remove paint from metal is the first step to getting your metal items ready to be repainted. Learn about how to remove paint from metal in this article.
Make your metal look like new by learning how to spray paint metal. Learn about how to spray paint metal in this article.
You'd like to paint your old bathtub, but don't know how to do it. In this article we will tell you how you paint a bathtub.
You want to apply orange peel texture to walls, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to apply orange peel texture to walls in this article.
Although it's not easy, it's sometimes necessary to paint galvanized metal. Read this article to learn how to paint galvanized metal.
You want to paint a brick fireplace, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to paint a brick fireplace in this article.
You'd like to paint your Formica cabinets but don't know how. Learn how to paint Formica cabinets in this article.
You want to paint your kitchen using a spray gun and you realize that the latex paint is too thick for the nozzle and needs thinning. If you continue reading this article you will learn how to thin latex paint for a spray gun.
Wouldn't it be nice if you could paint your kitchen cabinets black? Learn how to paint your kitchen cabinets black from this article.
You want to re-do your basement, but it's too expensive to change the paneling, so you want to paint it. In this article you will learn how to paint over paneling.
You're not looking forward to painting your outdoor plastic table, because you don't know how to paint plastic. Well, here is an article that will show you exactly how to paint plastic.
Are you looking for innovative painting ideas for the home? Check out this article and learn more about some innovative painting ideas for the home.
Colors affect our moods, even if we don't necessarily realize it. The better we understand their influence, the more we can use colors to our creative advantage. Here are some fun insights into the psychology of color.
If you're brave enough to venture into the world of color in your home, take it a step further by painting an accent wall. It can make a big impact with minimal work.
Painting can seem like such an easy task for the weekend warrior. A gallon of paint, a couple of brushes and you can give your home a whole new look. But there's more to it than that -- and a few more supplies to stock up on.
Each year, American homeowners throw out 64 million gallons of unused paint. That's enough to fill 128 Olympic swimming pools. But your color treasure doesn't have to turn to trash. There are many options for your old paint.
Many homeowners love the look of wallpaper. But if you're not one of them, wallpaper can prove to be a total pain to remove. It would be so easy to just paint over it -- or would it?
Here's the classic definition of boredom -- sitting around and watching paint dry. But if you knew exactly what happens during those minutes and hours when paint morphs from a sloshing liquid into a thin, glossy film, you'd be fascinated.
Apply paint the speedy way with an airless sprayer. Learn when and how to use this handy device in this article.
