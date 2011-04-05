How to Paint Plastic

Throughout the day, we are in contact with many plastic objects. They range from tables to chairs to dishes to parts of cars. Plastic is an inexpensive and very versatile material that can be molded into any shape you desire. Depending on what you're making, it can be made to any hardness and thickness. However, one thing you should be aware of is that plastic is very difficult to paint. Painting on plastic presents a unique problem, as most plastic surfaces are smooth and resist paint adherence. To make the challenge simpler, we have provided some tips on how to paint an outdoor plastic table. The technique is the same for painting any plastic item.

Materials needed:

Plastic bowl

Sandpaper

Soap

Ammonia

Sponge

Wash cloth

Latex primer

Latex paint

2 polyester paintbrushes

Here's what to do: