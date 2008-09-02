Why do I need to use primer?

The type of primer you use all depends on the type of paint you use. Be sure to choose carefully to get the best possible outcome. Ian Mckinnell/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Paint has three main ingredients: pigments to add color, binders to hold it together when dry, and liquid solvents or "carriers" (such as water or oil) to make the whole thing fluid enough to spread around or shoot through a nozzle. As the solvents evaporate, the binders, pigments and additives such as thickeners and fungicides remain.

In the past, paint with an oil-based solvent was considered the superior, most long-lasting product. But environmental concerns have put it in lesser favor at the same time science has made advances in latex paint technology. Water-based paint emits fewer toxic fumes, dries quickly, is flexible (less cracking) and, importantly, cleans up with water.

Professional house painters and artists may still favor oil-based paints and primers. Dan Gallagher, a decorative painter in Los Angeles, said "I would not use water-based primers over raw wood unless I had to. Manufacturers have reformulated water-based primers over in the past five years and although they claim these primers will block stains and wood knot bleeding, I have yet to really see it work."

According to Gallagher, oil-based primer is better for areas that get a lot of touching and use, such as doors, windows and cabinets. However, water-based primers are fine for areas that get less use or contact, such as crown moldings. And, he said, a water-based paint can generally be used over an oil-based primer, but following manufacturer directions is the best course. In other words, read the can.

Here's another way primer is like underwear: there are times when it's optional. For instance, when you cover a sturdy layer of existing paint with the same type of new paint, the primer is not so critical.

However, always use primer on these types of surfaces:

Raw wood (the primer seals in the pesky resins)

Raw drywall (primer seeps into the paper and provides a smooth paint surface)

Patched walls

Raw metal

Rough surfaces (the primer will help make these smoother)

Stained surfaces

Even with abundant information available on paints and primers, experienced painters often seek advice from high-quality paint stores. You might consider doing the same. For now, you can get a lot more information from the links on the following page.

Oil or Latex? If you have a previously painted surface, here’s how you determine what you’ve got: dip a cotton ball into rubbing alcohol and rub the surface. If the paint is latex, some will rub off on the cotton ball. If the paint is oil, the cotton ball will be clear.

