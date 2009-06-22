10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

Professional furniture restorers and hobbyists alike all have one thing in common: the desire to pluck a piece of furniture off the side of the road and restore it to its former glory. What's not to like? You're saving something from a landfill and breathing new life into a forgotten item. The former owner only saw a table with broken legs and a surface marred by water rings. As a furniture restorer, you see possibility.

Furniture restoration involves tackling any aspect of work that's required to get an old dresser or chair as close to the original condition as possible. Often, it's more than just a facelift -- it's making the item usable again and possibly even adding value. Here are 10 tips that can help you make the old new again.