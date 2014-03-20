DIY Projects

You've got this! Basic DIY takes you step-by-step through projects you can do on your own in almost no time at all. No engineering degree required.

Learn More

How to Clean Your Dryer Vent
How to Clean Your Dryer Vent

You may have never cleaned out your dryer vent before but there are many reasons why you should. Plus, it's pretty easy to do. We'll show you how.

By Francisco Guzman

10 Awesome Uses for Duct Tape
10 Awesome Uses for Duct Tape

Whether it's getting rid of a wart, protecting your boots from the elements or crafting roses, duct tape is up to the challenge. Duct tape even played a supporting role on the Apollo 13 lunar mission.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean
Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.

By John Perritano

Advertisement

How to Fix Drywall Holes
How to Fix Drywall Holes

Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.

By John Perritano

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash
DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Add tile to your kitchen backsplash to make a big impact without spending a lot of time (or money!).

By Blythe Copeland

Which Countertop is Easiest to Maintain?
Which Countertop is Easiest to Maintain?

Understanding the required care of various countertop materials is an important part of deciding which one to purchase.

By Sarah Fernandez

How can you decorate furniture with upholstery nails and tacks?
How can you decorate furniture with upholstery nails and tacks?

What words come to mind when you think of metal-studded furniture? Antique? Expensive? Not necessarily. Thanks to a new DIY trend, adding some sophisticated-looking studs to your decor is easier (and cheaper!) than you'd think.

By Shanna Freeman

Advertisement

Why do drywall screws pop out?
Why do drywall screws pop out?

Drywall screws pop out due to shrinking and warping of the wood behind them. Learn why drywall screws pop out from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Reupholster a Couch
How to Reupholster a Couch

Reupholstering a couch involves removing the old fabric, cutting and attaching new fabric, and making cushion covers. Learn how to reupholster a couch in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Texture a Ceiling
How to Texture a Ceiling

When repainting your home, you may decide to texture your ceiling. Learn about how to texture you ceiling from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a thin spread adhesive for self-stick vinyl floor tiles?
Is there a thin spread adhesive for self-stick vinyl floor tiles?

Thin spread adhesive is available from a number of manufacturers. Learn more about thin spread adhesives for self-stick vinyl floor tiles from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

How far apart should you place drywall screws?
How far apart should you place drywall screws?

You can install drywall using nails, screws or adhesive tape. Learn more about how far apart you should place drywall screws from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you estimate the number of screws in drywall?
How do you estimate the number of screws in drywall?

You need around one screw for every square foot of drywall, so the total number of screws depends on how much area you want to cover and how closely the wood studs are spaced. Find out how to estimate the number of screws in drywall in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you use upholstery tacks?
How do you use upholstery tacks?

Upholstery tacks can be used in place of staples to reupholster a dining room chair. Learn about how to use upholstery tacks from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Hanging Lamp
How to Make a Hanging Lamp

You want to make a hanging lamp, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a hanging lamp in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

Do black drywall screws rust?
Do black drywall screws rust?

Although black drywall screws are rust-resistant, they do sometimes rust or otherwise disappoint users. Learn about whether black drywall screws rust in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is a Tuscan style kitchen?
What is a Tuscan style kitchen?

If your love of food rivals that of Italians, then you need to surround yourself in Tuscany-inspired decor. Turn your kitchen into a showpiece that would make Italian cooks everywhere envious.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Things Your Plumber Doesn't Want You to Know
10 Things Your Plumber Doesn't Want You to Know

Plumbing is serious business. It's not something you want to mess around with yourself unless you know what you're doing, but it can be very expensive to have a plumber come in. But before he does, there are a few things you should know.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Cheap Ways to Brighten up a Room
5 Cheap Ways to Brighten up a Room

You love your house, but you are B-O-R-E-D. Living with the same decor season in and season out can leave even the most well-dressed room looking tired. Changing it can reinvigorate you and your space, without killing your wallet.

By Sara Elliott

Advertisement

10 Tools for DIY Basement Finishing
10 Tools for DIY Basement Finishing

Have you been bitten by the DIY bug? A lot of us have, and it's a great time to get started on your basement. Whether you're finishing it or renovating it, there are some tools you'll want to have handy.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Easy Home Hardware Tricks
5 Easy Home Hardware Tricks

Whether or not you're already handy with around-the-house jobs like hanging shelves or loosening old screws, our list will provide you with some helpful pointers to make your work easier, safer and more convenient.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Rachael Schultz

Top 5 Innovations in Home Security
Top 5 Innovations in Home Security

When you lay your head down on your pillow at night or when you leave on vacation, it's comforting to know your home is secure. Here are our favorite innovations for keeping you and your possessions safe.

4 Simple Step-by-Step Upholstery Tips
4 Simple Step-by-Step Upholstery Tips

Are you looking for some simple step-by-step upholstery tips? Check out this article and learn more about some simple step-by-step upholstery tips.

By Home Made Simple

Advertisement

Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home
Home, Safe Home: 10 Ways to Secure Your Home

Home is where the heart is. It's also where Grandma's rubies and the flat-screen TV are. Keep your abode safe with our common-sense and street-smart tips. As they say, better safe than sorry!

By Echo Surina

10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation
10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

You can't leave all your worries behind if your home is unprotected. Here are 10 tips to consider before you head out on vacation.

By Sara Elliott