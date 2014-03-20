DIY Projects
You've got this! Basic DIY takes you step-by-step through projects you can do on your own in almost no time at all. No engineering degree required.
Owning an Old House: Charming Love Affair or Expensive Money Pit?
How to Waterproof Your Basement
10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank
Should I hire someone to install my carpeting?
What do you need to know when choosing carpet?
Does One Dripping Faucet Really Prevent Frozen Pipes?
What causes pipes to burst when they freeze?
Fresher Air Indoors May Lessen the Spread of Coronavirus
Closing Your Bedroom Door at Night Could Save Your Life
How to Prepare for a Hurricane
Electric Heat Pumps: Existing Tech for Energy-efficient Future
Why Electric Fireplaces Are Hot
Should You Turn Your Heat Down When You're Not Home?
Painter's Tape vs. Masking Tape: What's the Difference?
Can I Use Interior Paint for Exterior Surfaces?
10 Tools You Need to Paint Your Home's Exterior
How to Texture Walls
Not Your Grandmother's Wallpaper: The Return of Wallpaper
Dining Room Wall Buffet
How to Hang Curtains
How to Shorten Blinds
How to Hang a Window Scarf
Learn More
You may have never cleaned out your dryer vent before but there are many reasons why you should. Plus, it's pretty easy to do. We'll show you how.
Whether it's getting rid of a wart, protecting your boots from the elements or crafting roses, duct tape is up to the challenge. Duct tape even played a supporting role on the Apollo 13 lunar mission.
Pressure washing can be so satisfying on some primal level, but the right equipment makes all the difference. And remember, safety first.
Advertisement
Drywall can withstand only limited abuse. We'll tell you how to repair small and large holes that inevitably occur from years of wear and tear.
Add tile to your kitchen backsplash to make a big impact without spending a lot of time (or money!).
Understanding the required care of various countertop materials is an important part of deciding which one to purchase.
What words come to mind when you think of metal-studded furniture? Antique? Expensive? Not necessarily. Thanks to a new DIY trend, adding some sophisticated-looking studs to your decor is easier (and cheaper!) than you'd think.
Advertisement
Drywall screws pop out due to shrinking and warping of the wood behind them. Learn why drywall screws pop out from this article.
Reupholstering a couch involves removing the old fabric, cutting and attaching new fabric, and making cushion covers. Learn how to reupholster a couch in this article.
When repainting your home, you may decide to texture your ceiling. Learn about how to texture you ceiling from this article.
Thin spread adhesive is available from a number of manufacturers. Learn more about thin spread adhesives for self-stick vinyl floor tiles from this article.
Advertisement
You can install drywall using nails, screws or adhesive tape. Learn more about how far apart you should place drywall screws from this article.
You need around one screw for every square foot of drywall, so the total number of screws depends on how much area you want to cover and how closely the wood studs are spaced. Find out how to estimate the number of screws in drywall in this article.
Upholstery tacks can be used in place of staples to reupholster a dining room chair. Learn about how to use upholstery tacks from this article.
You want to make a hanging lamp, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a hanging lamp in this article.
Advertisement
Although black drywall screws are rust-resistant, they do sometimes rust or otherwise disappoint users. Learn about whether black drywall screws rust in this article.
If your love of food rivals that of Italians, then you need to surround yourself in Tuscany-inspired decor. Turn your kitchen into a showpiece that would make Italian cooks everywhere envious.
Plumbing is serious business. It's not something you want to mess around with yourself unless you know what you're doing, but it can be very expensive to have a plumber come in. But before he does, there are a few things you should know.
You love your house, but you are B-O-R-E-D. Living with the same decor season in and season out can leave even the most well-dressed room looking tired. Changing it can reinvigorate you and your space, without killing your wallet.
By Sara Elliott
Advertisement
Have you been bitten by the DIY bug? A lot of us have, and it's a great time to get started on your basement. Whether you're finishing it or renovating it, there are some tools you'll want to have handy.
Whether or not you're already handy with around-the-house jobs like hanging shelves or loosening old screws, our list will provide you with some helpful pointers to make your work easier, safer and more convenient.
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Rachael Schultz
When you lay your head down on your pillow at night or when you leave on vacation, it's comforting to know your home is secure. Here are our favorite innovations for keeping you and your possessions safe.
Are you looking for some simple step-by-step upholstery tips? Check out this article and learn more about some simple step-by-step upholstery tips.
By Home Made Simple
Advertisement
Home is where the heart is. It's also where Grandma's rubies and the flat-screen TV are. Keep your abode safe with our common-sense and street-smart tips. As they say, better safe than sorry!
By Echo Surina
You can't leave all your worries behind if your home is unprotected. Here are 10 tips to consider before you head out on vacation.
By Sara Elliott