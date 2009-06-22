10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

Tools of the Trade
You'll need some tools to make your project happen. Take a trip down the sandpaper aisle and get a variety of grits. Buy both the moderately rough stuff (80 to 120 grit) and the finest grades (300 to 600). Get a couple of putty knives, one plastic and one metal. Also pick up some 0000 steel wool and a liquid stripping gel.
You'll need Phillips head and flathead screwdrivers for tightening joints and a small hammer and rubber mallet, which will allow you to adjust the wood without leaving a mark.
Also have the following items on hand:
- Wood glue
- Wood putty
- Oil soap
- Measuring tape
- Plastic gloves
- Respirator
- 2- to 3-inch (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) angled paint brush
- Toothbrush
Now that your toolbox is full and you're armed with these tips, you're ready to begin restoring your furniture to its former glory.
