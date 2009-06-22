10 Tips for Restoring Old Furniture

You'll need some tools to make your project happen. Take a trip down the sandpaper aisle and get a variety of grits. Buy both the moderately rough stuff (80 to 120 grit) and the finest grades (300 to 600). Get a couple of putty knives, one plastic and one metal. Also pick up some 0000 steel wool and a liquid stripping gel.

You'll need Phillips head and flathead screwdrivers for tightening joints and a small hammer and rubber mallet, which will allow you to adjust the wood without leaving a mark.

Also have the following items on hand:

Wood glue

Wood putty

Oil soap

Measuring tape

Plastic gloves

Respirator

2- to 3-inch (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) angled paint brush

Toothbrush

Now that your toolbox is full and you're armed with these tips, you're ready to begin restoring your furniture to its former glory.

Going Green with Paints and Finishes Natural paints and finishes don't contain the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in chemical-laden products. It's true that VOCs speed up drying time, but even though natural paints and finishes take a bit longer to use, they're much better for both you and the environment.

