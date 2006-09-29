How to Design a Kitchen

A new kitchen is one of the most rewarding gifts you can give yourself and your family. The heart of your home, your kitchen is where late-night talks, homework sessions, and casual celebrations (the best kind!) happen naturally. It's where memories are made.



Your kitchen is where you nurture your loved ones' souls as well as their bodies. So you want it to be as efficient, comfortable, and just plain beautiful as possible! But where do you start? The ideas and suggestions in this article will help you make that perfect new kitchen happen:

Assessing Your Kitchen Needs



Before any kitchen project can begin, you have to access what you want, what you can actually have, and what would work best for you. On this page, we will help you determine exactly what kind of kitchen can fit inside your home and how feasible some of your wildest dreams might be. We will also tell you the "triangle" theory of kitchens and show you how to stay true to your initial vision for your dream kitchen.





New Versus Remodeled Kitchen



Maybe your old kitchen is falling apart and is not inspiring you any longer. This doesn't necessarily mean you have to tear the whole room apart and start from scratch. On this page, we will show you the pros and cons of remodeling your kitchen as opposed to completely building a new one. You might be surprised how a few decorative changes can go a long way to revitalizing your kitchen.





Designing a Kitchen on a Budget



It's easy for home projects to spiral out of control. Whenever you are rebuilding or renovating a room there are always hundreds of small expenses you never considered when your were in the planning stage. While these costs are unavoidable, there are ways to keep the price down. In this section, we will show how to design your kitchen on a strict budget. There's no reason why the price of your dream kitchen has to be a nightmare.





Hiring a Professional to Design a Kitchen



While designing your kitchen will save you money the headache it cause might not be worth the extra dollars. A professional who designs kitchens for a living can really simplify the process. In this section, we will show you when it is time to admit defeat and bring in a pro. We will also show you how to maintain control of your kitchen once a designer is brought in and how to check your designer's credentials.





Basic Tips for Kitchen Remodeling



Once you have assessed your kitchen needs and decided how you want to go about executing them, it's time to put pen to paper and start designing your new kitchen. On this page, we will give you some general concerns you should keep in mind when you are planning your new kitchen. For instance, you don't want to end up with a kitchen that has the sink positioned too far away from the fridge.





Kitchen Size Considerations



Despite the picture of the dream kitchen you have in your head, the actual space you have in your house might not be compatible with your ideal. As with any home project, you have to balance practicality with your grandest wishes. In this section, we will show you how to plan around the size of your kitchen space and use every inch to its maximum potential.





Kitchen Shape Considerations



Next to size, the shape of your kitchen space can your biggest design headache. In this section, we will show you how to plan around an oddly shaped kitchen. There are three main types of kitchen shapes the U shape, the L shape, and the G shape. We will also show you how to manage a small, or galley, kitchen.





Eat-In Kitchens



Many people prefer the informal, casual style of an eat-in kitchen. There are three styles of kitchen dinning. First there is counter dining, which would naturally require a counter top. Next there is a breakfast nook, which requires a small space or alcove. Finally, there is the traditional eat-in kitchen. On this page, we will show you which option is right for you and your home.



