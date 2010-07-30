4 Simple Step-by-Step Upholstery Tips

Bring an old furniture piece back to life with bold, luxurious fabrics that enhance-or play against-the silhouette of your piece. Perhaps it's a French paisley pattern that repeats the curve of the legs of a stool, or a bold graphic textile that counteracts clean, quiet lines.

Whatever your look, with a few simple steps and the perfect fabric, creating a one-of-a-kind piece is so easy. And because you only need a yard or so of fabric, this is the perfect project for splurging on a gorgeous silk or one-of-a-kind pattern you've been eyeing. With custom upholstering, you can bring any furniture piece back to life and add depth, texture and color to your space.