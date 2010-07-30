Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

4 Simple Step-by-Step Upholstery Tips

by Home Made Simple
1

Revive Your Furniture

Bring an old furniture piece back to life with bold, luxurious fabrics that enhance-or play against-the silhouette of your piece. Perhaps it's a French paisley pattern that repeats the curve of the legs of a stool, or a bold graphic textile that counteracts clean, quiet lines.

Whatever your look, with a few simple steps and the perfect fabric, creating a one-of-a-kind piece is so easy. And because you only need a yard or so of fabric, this is the perfect project for splurging on a gorgeous silk or one-of-a-kind pattern you've been eyeing. With custom upholstering, you can bring any furniture piece back to life and add depth, texture and color to your space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement