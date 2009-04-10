Faux Stucco Wall Treatment

For Mimi and Colin's bedroom, Robert beautified the room with a salmon and pink combination, but you can choose any two colors of paint that you wish. However, layering a light and a darker tone of the same color will give the illusion of shadow and depth. Once you have prepped your walls, paint your base color (preferably the lighter shade) and let dry.

Once your walls are dry throughout, you are ready to mix your faux stucco mixture. Using your base coat paint, mix equal parts water and paint. To this watery paint combination add two parts joint compound mixture. Because joint compound comes in dry form it clumps easily so make sure to mix thoroughly. Repeat this process for your second color of paint in a separate bucket.

Joint compound dries fairly quickly, so you may need a friend to help. Load your trowel with the darker stucco mixture and apply in random and thin layers on the wall. There's no wrong way to apply it, so have fun. While this first layer is still wet, apply thin layers of the lighter stucco mixture using the same technique. Layering while the compound is still drying will create a blending effect.