Advertisement
Wallcovering isn't just about wallpaper. Learn about the latest and timeless trends in wallcovering at HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
You'd like to texture the walls of your den, but don't know how. Learn how to texture walls in this article.
Wallpaper used to be the go-to option for spicing up a room, but in recent decades it's fallen out of favor in lieu of paint. But now it's back with a bang, and it's like nothing you've ever seen before.
Create a faux stucco wall treatment for a unique wall treatment for your home. Learn to achieve a faux stucco wall treatment at HowStuffWorks.
Create a faux suede wall treatment for a unique wall treatment for your home. Learn to achieve a faux suede wall treatment at HowStuffWorks.
This seashell walls project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the seashell walls at HowStuffWorks.
This shoji screen light box project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the shoji screen light box at HowStuffWorks.
This dining room wall buffet project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the dining room wall buffet at HowStuffWorks.
Learn to whitewash a dark wood for a unique wall decoration. Get a step-by-step guide on how to whitewash a dark wood at HowStuffWorks.
Wallcovering tips and tricks take the guesswork out of wall decoration. Learn wallcovering tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement