Please enter terms to search for.

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Wallcovering

Wallcovering

Wallcovering isn't just about wallpaper. Learn about the latest and timeless trends in wallcovering at HowStuffWorks.

Whitewash a Dark Wood

Not Your Grandmother's Wallpaper: The Return of Wallpaper

Dining Room Wall Buffet

Seashell Walls

Advertisement

Learn More

How to Texture Walls

You'd like to texture the walls of your den, but don't know how. Learn how to texture walls in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Home DIY / Wallcovering
Not Your Grandmother's Wallpaper: The Return of Wallpaper

Wallpaper used to be the go-to option for spicing up a room, but in recent decades it's fallen out of favor in lieu of paint. But now it's back with a bang, and it's like nothing you've ever seen before.

By Emilie Sennebogen Home DIY / Wallcovering
Faux Stucco Wall Treatment

Create a faux stucco wall treatment for a unique wall treatment for your home. Learn to achieve a faux stucco wall treatment at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Faux Suede Wall Treatment

Create a faux suede wall treatment for a unique wall treatment for your home. Learn to achieve a faux suede wall treatment at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Seashell Walls

This seashell walls project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the seashell walls at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Shoji Screen Light Box

This shoji screen light box project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the shoji screen light box at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Dining Room Wall Buffet

This dining room wall buffet project is a unique wall decoration for your home. Learn to create the dining room wall buffet at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Whitewash a Dark Wood

Learn to whitewash a dark wood for a unique wall decoration. Get a step-by-step guide on how to whitewash a dark wood at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering
Wallcovering Tips and Tricks

Wallcovering tips and tricks take the guesswork out of wall decoration. Learn wallcovering tips and tricks at HowStuffWorks.

Home DIY / Wallcovering

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement